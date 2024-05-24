The Big Picture Guillermo del Toro's Mimic is a standout creature feature film with a unique storyline.

The film cleverly portrays the bug creature, embracing both gross and gore, while remaining strangely beautiful.

Mimic sets itself apart by establishing a strong plot, a delightfully grotesque setting, and authentic performances.

When it comes to filmmakers, there are some who have such a unique style to them that their work is instantly recognizable. Guillermo del Toro is one of these filmmakers. With a style that embraces both the dark and the whimsical, his work often feels like a twisted fairy tale. From films such as Pan's Labyrinth to The Shape of Water, he's proven his prowess as a creator time and time again. His repertoire is chock-full of films that balance the negative and positive and weave them into something beautiful, and one of the greatest examples of that is his sci-fi horror film Mimic. Released in 1997, Mimic stars Mira Sorvino as Dr. Susan Tyler, an entomologist who creates a hybrid insect breed intended to kill off cockroaches carrying a disease that's killing children. The film is a perfect amalgamation of del Toro's styles. His love of bugs and the strange, grotesque nature of them, is all too prevalent throughout the film, complete with squirm-worthy sound design that feels like the cherry on top. But more than being an underappreciated del Toro flick, Mimic gives us a unique take on creature features, giving us a creature that doesn't immediately feel dangerous, but quickly proves to be perilous.

What is 'Mimic' About?

Set in New York City, Mimic begins by telling us that cockroaches are carrying a disease called "Strickler's disease," and that it is killing children throughout the city. So the CDC brings in entomologist Susan Tyler (Sorvino), who uses genetic engineering to create a new breed of insect intended to eradicate the disease-carrying cockroaches. They're called the "Judas breed" and they're a mantis/termite hybrid. The Judas breed does its job and effectively clears the city of the diseased roaches, bringing a renewed sense of peace to the city. But as we learned in Jurassic Park, playing God with nature is not without consequences, and a few years later she is brought a strange-looking bug by a couple of young boys hoping to earn a few bucks for their discovery. After doing some tests on the bug, Susan discovers that it's similar to the Judas breed, which should be impossible since they were designed to have a lifespan of only a few months and only females were released to avoid breeding. Some more digging into the matter uncovers that the Judas breed has developed into a viable species, and that they have made themselves at home in the sewers and subway tunnels of the city. Susan must then set out to destroy what she created by tracking down the only male in the colony before it's too late. What results is a tense journey into the damp tunnels of the New York subway tunnels, as Susan and her team seek out what's left of the Judas breed in an attempt to avoid city-wide catastrophe.

What Makes 'Mimic' Stand Out As a Unique Creature Feature?



There are countless sub-genres under the horror umbrella. From slashers, to paranormal, and yes, creature features. These types of movies always consist of some type of creature raining down terror on a city or a group of people. Some that come to mind are films such as Tremors and The Creature From the Black Lagoon, which are both excellent examples of the genre. But what's important to note about creature features is that they don't necessarily have to be inhuman. Films like Jurassic Park and Lake Placid would also be considered creature features because the main villain of the film is a creature in some form, whether it be monster-like or rooted in reality. But another major feature that is often a defining point of creature features is the character who decides to play God. The best example is John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) who found a way to resurrect dinosaurs and opened up Jurassic Park in the process, putting countless lives in danger in the process. Mimic isn't all that different in these ways. There is a creature, a mutant-like bug species that evolves into something it was never meant to be, and the people who played God to create it.

But what ultimately makes Mimic stand out is how it goes about portraying its creature. Let's be honest here, the idea of a gigantic insect terrorizing New York City is a bit ridiculous, but it never feels that way when you're actually watching the movie. Since the bug was created with a very distinct purpose and didn't just spawn out of nowhere, it doesn't have to over-explain its existence, and thus it doesn't come off as juvenile as it very easily could have. Not to mention, going forward with this specific creature meant a strong story was needed. Bugs are gross, yes, but are they gross enough to carry an entire movie? A horror movie, for that matter. Mimic immediately gives you something to care about right off the bat. Children are dying, and creating a new breed of insect is the only way to truly eradicate the cockroaches carrying the disease. The film doesn't just jump into the action, it takes its time setting up the plot so that when you do inevitably see the creature you understand what it is you're seeing and why it's such a big deal. Not all creature features take the time to do that, and they often suffer because of it.

'Mimic' Embraces the Gross and Gorey

Image via Lionsgate

Guillermo del Toro is known for his love of bugs and other creepy crawlies. In all of his films, you can see the influence his love for the gross and gnarly has on his work, and Mimic allows him to dig into that. But what is so interesting about del Toro's style is that, while Mimic is certainly gross at times, what with all the goo and innards we see coming from the bugs, but it's also strangely beautiful. At its core, Mimic has a very serious storyline to it, and del Toro never takes away from that. It's still action packed but it has heart. The Judas breed is relentless, and it's nasty. It makes noises that will stick with you long after the credits roll, and, as we learn later on, it can morph to resemble humans. It's horrifying, but it's also mesmerizing. Couple that with the setting of muggy, wet, subway tunnels, and you have the recipe for a delightfully grotesque creature flick. Mimic has its flaws, as does every movie, but it's without a doubt an underrated addition to Guillermo del Toro's filmography. It's got it all, from a moody setting, squirm-worthy gore, and superb performances that feel authentic and raw. Mimic gives the audience a creature unlike one we've seen before and haven't seen since. So if you've ever found yourself growing tired of the often cheesy creature features, and are seeking out ones with a little more depth, and a whole lot more creep factor, Mimic may just be the one you've been waiting for.

