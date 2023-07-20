Few filmmakers working today have quite as distinct a style as Guillermo del Toro. The famed Mexican writer/director could go uncredited for all his movies, and audiences would still likely know said movies were made by him, thanks to his love of inventively designed creatures, the way his films often blend fantasy and horror, and the rich, stylish visuals almost always on display throughout his filmography.

While not all his movies are classifiable as horror movies, he's certainly made his fair share of films that contain disturbing, eerie, and sometimes violent imagery. Of the 12 feature films he's made, what follows is a ranking of all of them not by quality, but by how disturbing they are, starting with the least nightmarish of his movies, and ending with the ones that are most likely to keep viewers up at night.

12 'Pacific Rim' (2013)

Anyone who prefers to watch movies without anything frightening but still wants to see something directed by Guillermo del Toro at least has Pacific Rim. It's perhaps del Toro's most action-packed and broadly entertaining movie yet, following humanity defending the planet from giant alien monsters by building equally giant robotic suits to physically conquer the monsters.

Some of the monsters look a tad scary, and there's one flashback involving one of the main characters when she was a young girl that proves to be a little intense, but it's otherwise unlikely to disturb. More disturbing was how much its 2018 sequel dropped the ball; that one wasn't directed by del Toro and wasn't made with nearly as much passion, leading to a tragically dull movie.

11 'Hellboy' (2004)

Hellboy could be described as a cross between a dark fantasy film and a superhero action movie. It's not one of del Toro's stronger efforts as a filmmaker, but it's certainly solid and provides enough entertainment value to be worth watching for fans of his work.

Though its titular character is a demon who fights for good against the more standard demons, it never quite crosses over into horror territory. In addition, its PG-13 rating (the majority of del Toro's films are R-rated) ensured the level of violence never gets too graphic, so it doesn't prove too disturbing in that regard, either.

10 'Hellboy II: The Golden Army' (2008)

Guillermo del Toro returned to the character of Hellboy by directing the series' 2008 sequel, The Golden Army. It's possibly a touch more frightening than its predecessor, but ultimately not by much. It can, however, be declared a sequel that's a good deal better overall than the first movie, as it's a surprisingly great superhero movie.

It's a tad more unsettling in parts, upping the stakes by having its heroes face a more threatening villain: a powerful elf prince who has an entire army of mechanized warriors at his disposal. It feels even more distinctly del Toro than the first movie, especially when it comes to creature/monster design, which has the inevitable side effect of making it a little scarier.

9 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio' (2022)

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (called that to distinguish it from the range of other Pinocchio movies) is probably sadder than it is scary, but it still gets surprisingly dark at points. It plays up the darkness inherent in the classic story, which involves a wooden puppet being brought to life, and hoping that one day he can be a real boy.

There are musical numbers and comic relief moments that make parts of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio feel whimsical and kid-friendly, but other scenes (such as the creation of Pinocchio and much of the final act) that are shockingly dark. It's not a film that shies away from death, and it also somewhat unexpectedly explores Fascism in Italy during World War II, making it stand as arguably del Toro's most disturbing movie that's not R-rated.

8 'Blade II' (2002)

The Wesley Snipes Blade trilogy started well enough with a decent first film in 1998, and ended poorly with an infamously bad film - Blade: Trinity - in 2004. Nestled between those two movies was Guillermo del Toro's Blade II, which is arguably the best of the three, thanks to del Toro's stylish direction and wholehearted embracing of comic book cheese.

The plot sees a new threat to both the human and vampire populations of the world, with the title character being potentially the only one who has a chance at saving everyone. It's certainly definable as a blend of horror and action, and it gets pretty bloody at times, what with it being R-rated and involving vampires. Still, it probably won't cause too many nightmares among horror fans, if any, and for better or worse, its intentionally goofy tone helps reduce the film's chances of being disturbing.

7 'Mimic' (1997)

Mimic was Guillermo del Toro's second feature film, and his first one made in America. It's about a type of insect that was bred to kill common cockroaches, who were carrying diseases that were killing children, only for the artificially created insects to mutate, grow, and not die off as planned, leading to them becoming dangerous for humanity.

Truth be told, it's probably del Toro's weakest film, either because his style hadn't fully developed, or perhaps because he wasn't granted as much creative freedom, given he was still young and hadn't proved himself in America yet. However, it can't be called his least scary film, because it feels focused on horror first and foremost, has some effectively tense sequences, and will certainly get under the skin of anyone who feels uncomfortable around bugs.

6 'Nightmare Alley' (2021)

Despite being called Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro's 2021 film is not a full-on horror film, though it is tense and unsettling enough that nightmares caused by watching it could still be possible. It's a good example of a neo-noir movie, following a conman who becomes involved with a mysterious psychiatrist who could prove to be his undoing.

Nightmare Alley gets a huge amount of mileage out of its carnival setting, especially early on. The atmosphere is thick, moody, and often unnerving, and the story is certainly intense enough in parts to make the film a nerve-wracking watch. Its pace is steady enough that the dread and tension might not always be constant, but it's a pretty anxiety-inducing movie for something that's not a work of horror.

5 'The Shape of Water' (2017)

The Shape of Water was a surprising Best Picture winner at the Academy Awards, as it was a dark fantasy/romance film that certainly flirted with becoming a horror movie at times. It's about a mute woman who, essentially, falls in love with a creature who's a cross between a man and a fish, and is being held in captivity at the lab she works at as a janitor.

The premise alone could unnerve or potentially gross out certain viewers, though to del Toro's credit, he makes it all work surprisingly well. It also has a particularly menacing villain portrayed by the often terrifying Michael Shannon, and some scenes of squirm-inducing violence, including fingers becoming detached and then inadequately reattached, and various gunshot wounds that are bloodier than most movie gunshot wounds.

4 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

A movie that's often heralded as Guillermo del Toro's best, 2006's Pan's Labyrinth also has enough nightmarish content to be one of his most disturbing. It takes place in the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War, and follows a young girl who escapes the horrors of her life by entering a fantasy world that remains eerie, yet less so than reality.

As a result, viewers get the worst of both worlds: inventively designed and nightmarish fantasy creatures, and intense scenes of violence perpetrated by Fascist soldiers in the real world. The Pale Man is the most terrifying aspect of the fantasy world, and the young girl's stepfather, Captain Vidal, is the most fearsome figure in the real world, with each being disturbing in their own ways.

3 'Crimson Peak' (2015)

Of all his English-language movies, Guillermo del Toro's Crimson Peak is the most horror-focused, and also arguably the scariest. It's a classic work of gothic horror brought to the screen with modern technology and special effects, telling the story of a young author who feels torn between two men while living in a mysterious house, which to call haunted would be the understatement of the century.

The protagonist's past is similarly tragic and nightmarish, leading to a movie that's stylish and engaging - and sometimes even romantic - but also frequently disturbing. Some may find its throwback to gothic horror of old to be a little more silly than scary, but it can't be denied that Crimson Peak is a full-on, often bloody horror movie, and both an underrated and exceptionally bleak one at that.

2 'Cronos' (1993)

Cronos was Guillermo del Toro's very first movie, and as a result, has a relatively small budget and intimate scale. It's about an antique dealer who uncovers a mysterious device that seems to gradually make him younger, only for the use of such a device to have unintended and horrific consequences.

Cronos is a restrained movie, with the fact that it can't explode or indulge in any over-the-top flourishes ensuring its horror feels a little more grounded and uncomfortable. It also undeniably uses well-worn horror tropes, and isn't shy about doing so, leading to one of del Toro's most persistently creepy films, and, despite its age, also one of his most disturbing.

1 'The Devil's Backbone' (2001)

After 1997's uneven Mimic, Guillermo del Toro bounced back in impressive form with the horror film The Devil's Backbone, which is also the director's most unsettling and disturbing movie. It takes place towards the end of the Spanish Civil War, and follows a young boy who begins living at a mysterious orphanage that's potentially haunted.

It's broadly classifiable as a ghost story, but The Devil's Backbone manages to be more uneasy and nightmarish than your run-of-the-mill paranormal horror movie. It's an intense, relentless, and also deeply sad movie, dealing with similar themes to Pan's Labyrinth with even more of a focus on being a horror film, ultimately making it stand as del Toro's most disturbing movie.

