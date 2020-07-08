The Films of Guillermo del Toro Ranked from Worst to Best

Guillermo del Toro, like most visionary directors, tends to be divisive. Despite his gregarious and charming personality, his movies can divide fans between those who think he’s a genius, weaving in a deep love of cinema and especially monsters, and those who feel like he’s more of a glorified production designer, able to bring in disparate elements but rarely telling a cohesive story. I fall into the former category, eagerly anticipating each new movie he does and getting wrapped up in the worlds he creates.

I’ve gone back and ranked all of his features from worst to best. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts and how you would rank his work.