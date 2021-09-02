When opening up Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — Netflix’s newest horror anthology series — fans of all ages and tastes are sure to find something to love. The streaming service announced the lineup of cast and creators for the new anthology series, produced by the Pan's Labyrinth director, on Twitter, revealing eight new stories and the creators involved in bringing them to life.

The series brings together a wide variety of actors, directors, and writers for the eight stories, spanning from big-name stars and Netflix veterans to newcomers on the scene. The eight episodes are split down the middle between original stories — some developed by del Toro himself — and adaptations of short stories from authors like H.P. Lovecraft and Emily Carroll.

The Oscar-winning del Toro contributes directly to two episodes of the anthology. The first is an episode written and directed by Jennifer Kent, based on an original idea from the director, and starring Hannah Galway, Essie Davis, and Andrew Lincoln. The second is an episode co-written by del Toro and Regina Corrado and directed by Guillermo Navarro, starring Tim Blake Nelson, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, and Sebastian Roché. Also included in the lineup is an episode written by David S. Goyer from a short story by Michael Shea, with David Prior set to direct and F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, and Luke Roberts set to star.

Keith Thomas directs the first of two episodes centered around Lovecraft stories, with a script from Lee Patterson and starring Crispin Glover and Ben Barnes. Catherine Hardwicke directs the other Lovecraft tale, with a script from Mika Watkins, with a cast to be announced. Other episodes include a David Hewlett-written story (based on a short story from Henry Kuttner) directed by Vincenzo Natali, and an episode based on a story by comic book author Emily Carroll, written by Haley Z. Boston and directed by The Bad Batch’s Ana Lily Amirpour.

Cabinet of Curiosities, originally titled Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight, is created and executive produced by del Toro, who also serves as co-showrunner alongside Miles Dale. Production on the series has begun in Toronto, but no official release has been announced. Check out Netflix’s announcement below.

