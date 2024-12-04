One of the great genre filmmakers of our time has been Guillermo del Toro. Whether it be Pan's Labyrinth, Hellboy, Pacific Rim or Crimson Peak, the filmmaker has constantly reinvented what big budgeted projects/adaptations could look like. Horror fans are eagerly awaiting his version of Frankenstein next year. However, while we get closer to del Toro’s next gothic venture, the director has revealed that he’s working on an extended cut remaster of his Oscar nominated 2021 thriller Nightmare Alley.

The Hellboy filmmaker posted the news to his official Bluesky social media account earlier this week. “I am remastering the B&W Nightmare Alley with an extended cut. Stay tuned,” del Toro wrote. While there’s no release window for this edition yet, this is exciting news for a film that really never got its fair time in the shadows. That’s despite some considerable awards buzz. Nightmare Alley was shot in color for its short theatrical release, but was then given a black and white version when it made its initial streaming debut. It was dubbed A Vision in Darkness & Light.

What’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ About?

Nightmare Alley was a remake of the 1947 film of the same name that was adapted from William Lindsey Gresham’s classic novel. It's a psychological noir thriller following a down-on-his-luck con man, Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), who joins the circus. He's a master manipulator, but that can only take him so far when he gets too involved with the wrong people. One of those shady characters is Dr. Lilith Ritter, who was played by Cate Blanchett. Along with Cooper and Blanchett, this film’s ensemble is star-studded with the likes of Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn, adding even more suspense to this disturbing picture. No matter if you saw the original theatrical version or the black and white throwback, Nightmare Alley was another impressive and oftentimes haunting showcase of del Toro’s creative mind.

The film was a hit with critics too, holding a certified fresh 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. That praise would get Nightmare Alley nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. This, however, didn’t do much to pull the box office in the film’s favor, as Nightmare Alley only made just over $39 million worldwide. It came out at a time when moviegoers were still adjusting back to normal theater life after the pandemic didn’t help much either. Hopefully, this new extended cut will get more people’s eyes on this underrated gem as it rightfully deserves.

Where Can You Stream ‘Nightmare Alley’?

Nightmare Alley is currently streaming on Hulu, but will move to Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 6th. While we wait for more news on the remastered extended cut, you can view the original trailer below.