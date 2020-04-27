Guillermo Del Toro, Patty Jenkins, & More Join Ava DuVernay’s Film Fellowship Tweet-A-Thon

13th director Ava DuVernay’s upcoming Array Film Fellowship tweet-a-thon has assembled an impressive list of over 50 participants, including Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins, and Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker John M. Chu.

As reported by Deadline, DuVernay’s annual social media event will take place this Thursday, April 30th, beginning at 9 am PST. The event provides a way for fans and aspiring filmmakers to interact with a diverse group of directors from every level of experience. Participants will be tweeting to share personal stories, insights about the craft, details about upcoming projects, and to take questions from those of us following along via the hashtag #ARRAYNow.

“The Array Film Fellowship is our way of conjuring community, creativity and conversation while we’re all staying at home during these unprecedented times,” DuVernay said. “With the support and enthusiasm of our friends at Twitter, along with dozens of my fellow filmmakers, we hope the event brings solace and solidarity to those who join us.”

Below is a full list of every filmmaker participating in the tweet-a-thon, including DuVernay herself. The tweet-a-thon will run for 10 hours, starting at 9 am PST April 30th. It’s a real treat for film fans stuck at home during quarantine (which, if you’re reading this, probably means you), so do future you a favor and mark it down on your calendar.

Oscar winners/nominees: Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), Liz Garbus (Whatever Happened, Miss Simone), Matthew Cherry (Hair Love), Roger Ross Williams (Life, Animated), Yance Ford (Strong Island), Ava DuVernay (13th).

Gamechangers: Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip), Jill Soloway (Afternoon Delight), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy) George Tillman (The Hate U Give)

Veterans: Julie Dash (Daughters of the Dust), Patricia Cardoso (Real Women Have Curves), Michael Schultz (Cooley High), Bill Duke (A Rage in Harlem), Ernest Dickerson (Juice), Mira Nair (Mississippi Masala), Robert Townsend (The Five Heartbeats), Chris Eyre (Smoke Signals)

New Guard: Victoria Mahoney (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker); Nia DaCosta (Candyman), Blitz Bazawule (The Burial of Kojo), J.D. Dillard (Sleight), Diane Paragas (Yellow Rose), Nisha Ganatra (Late Night), Tayarisha Poe (Sela and the Spades), Prentice Penny (Uncorked), Phillip Youmans (Burning Cane), Numa Perrier (Jezebel)