Netflix has released a new poster for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, an upcoming stop-motion animated film that reimagines the classic Italian tale by Carlo Collodi about a marionette who wants to become a real boy. While most people know the Disney version of the story, del Toro gives the new adaptation a unique spin that sticks closer to the original work.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio's tells the beloved story of woodcarver Geppetto (voiced by David Bradley), who creates a new marionette to deal with his grief. Geppetto pours his soul into his latest work, leading a spirit to bring the marionette to life. However, even though Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann) can move and talk, the wooden boy still dreams of becoming flesh and bone, a desire that leads him to many adventures. Along the way, Pinocchio will have to learn what it means to be a good person, as he’s faced with villains that want to lead him astray on the moral path.

While del Toro kept the main beats of the original Pinocchio story, the critically-acclaimed director is also making the animated movie his own. First of all, Netflix’s Pinocchio is stunning, with the live-action animation bringing del Toro’s grim and dark vision to life in an exciting new way. Then, del Toro’s version of the story includes new characters such as Podestà (voiced by Ron Perlman), a fascist official who turns Pinocchio into a soldier. The filmmaker never avoided discussing politics in his movies, and fascism is in the background of fan-favorite films such as Devil's Backbone to Pan's Labyrinth. So, we are curious to see how this unexpected addition might change the story. Still, it’s also interesting to see how del Toro wants to bring Pinocchio back to its tragic roots – Collodi’s original novel doesn’t even have a happy ending.

Image via Netflix

Pinocchio’s voice cast also includes Christoph Waltz as the evil Count Volpe, the movie’s main antagonist; Cate Blanchett as Sprezzatura, a monkey servant to Count Volpe who will befriend Pinocchio; Finn Wolfhard as Candlewick, the son of Podestà who becomes an ally of the protagonist; Ewan McGregor as the Talking Cricket; John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, and Tilda Swinton.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio will have its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 15. After that, the movie is scheduled to be released in select theaters on November 25 before coming to Netflix on December 9. Check out the new poster and the movie's teaser trailer below: