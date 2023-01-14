We all know the story of Pinocchio, even if we have never read Carlo Collodi’s 1883 novel. We’ve all seen at least one movie version of it. And though the many theatrical adaptations of the book may change a few things here and there from the original text, the crux of the story remains the same: a wood carver named Geppetto creates a walking, talking puppet that dreams of becoming a real living boy. In the end, after many misadventures involving crooks, poorly behaved children, and even a giant whale, Pinocchio gets what he’s always wished for: he becomes a real boy, made of flesh and bone instead of wood. However, in Guillermo del Toro’s most recent adaptation of the classic Italian novel, one very important thing is not like the others.

Those who watched the critically acclaimed 2022 Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio surely noticed that the film’s titular character ends the movie much like he began, at least when it comes to his appearance: Pinocchio (Gregory Mann) doesn’t change into a rosy-cheeked child, instead remaining a wooden puppet for the remainder of his life. And, yet, the movie still makes it pretty clear that, in many ways, Pinocchio becomes just as human as any of us when he breaks that hourglass to save Geppetto (David Bradley): he gains mortality, much like any other real living boy. So, why on Earth does he still look like that?

At first glance, this choice to keep Pinocchio’s appearance intact, but still make him mortal might sound weird, but it makes a lot of thematic sense. del Toro’s Pinocchio is not merely a story about a puppet, but a parable about fascism and how it is an ideology entirely based on putting people into neat little boxes. It regards the individual not as a person who deserves respect for who they are, but as a cog in a machine meant to keep a certain idea of the fatherland afloat. Pinocchio’s struggle throughout the movie is to be accepted for the person he is, even if he’s a person made of wood instead of flesh and blood. If that’s the case, then why would Pinocchio have to change to find love and respect in the end?

'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio' Tells the Classic Story with a Twist

Image via Netflix

Much like other versions of the story, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio starts with Geppetto as a lonely wood carver wishing for a son. However, this time, his reason for wishing goes beyond a mere longing for company and someone to pass on his knowledge and craft to. From the very first scene, in which Geppetto cleans a young boy’s grave, the movie makes it clear that Pinocchio wasn’t the wood carver’s firstborn son. Geppetto used to live happily alongside his beloved Carlo (Alfie Tempest) up until the day a World War I bombing took the boy from him, throwing him into despair.

The fact that Geppetto isn’t a blank slate as a father means he has certain expectations for Pinocchio that go beyond the regular set of expectations a parent might have for a child. More specifically, he wants Pinocchio to be a substitute for Carlo. He gives Pinocchio Carlo’s old storybook and repeatedly insists that his new, wooden son should be more like his lost son of flesh and bone. It is only in the end of the movie, after realizing how his actions may have driven Pinocchio away and placed him in danger, even causing the boy’s death, that Geppetto repents: after Pinocchio dies taking his father out of the water, Geppetto tells him that he shouldn’t be like Carlo, nor anyone else — he should simply be who he is.

But Geppetto isn’t the only character in del Toro’s film that sees value in Pinocchio not for who he is, but for what he can give them. Count Volpe (Christoph Waltz) and, for a considerable chunk of the movie, Spazzatura (Cate Blanchett) see Pinocchio not as a boy, but as a prestige marionette, a thing that can make them more money than they ever dreamed of. They also see him as the perfect worker for their crumbling circus, tireless and completely unaware of how the rules can be bent to his disadvantage. For the local priest (Burn Gorman), Pinocchio is the spawn of the devil, a hellish beast that offends him by his mere existence and must be controlled. Even for Sebastian J. Cricket (Ewan McGregor), Pinocchio's own conscience, it is not to live and love that Pinocchio primarily exists, but to serve as his home. And then there’s the Podesta (Ron Perlman)...

'Pinocchio' Is a Movie About Fascism

Image via Netflix



Perhaps del Toro’s most remarkable change in his adaptation of Collodi’s novel is the transference of the plot’s setting from the late 19th century to Fascist Italy. This exploration of political themes adds entirely new layers to this children’s story and gives Pinocchio an antagonist like no other. The Podesta, or the fascist head of municipal administration, is the character who most struggles with accepting Pinocchio as a real boy — and by “struggle” I mean he makes absolutely no effort to see Pinocchio as a human being. Obsessed with turning even his own son, Candlewick (Finn Wolfhard), into a cold killing machine at the service of the Fatherland, the Podesta is only capable of seeing value in Pinocchio upon learning that the boy can’t die. He then declares Pinocchio the ideal Italian soldier, incapable of being severely injured, constantly ready to return to the battlefield and die for the Fatherland. To him, Pinocchio is nothing but a weapon, as every single boy and man should be.

But the Podesta's relationship with Pinocchio is only the most obvious way in which Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is a movie about fascism. As made clear in The Shape of Water, a movie that highlights the fascist-like aspects of the US in the 1950s, del Toro isn’t under the impression that fascism is merely an ideology that emerged and died in Europe, namely in Italy, somewhere between the 1920s and the 1940s. He is well-aware that fascism may take other forms and emerge in different places, even in the most mundane aspects of our day-to-day lives.

In his seminal text Ur-Fascism, Italian writer and philosopher Umberto Eco lists the 14 characteristics of a fascist movement. The presence of just one of them is already a symptom of Ur-Fascism, or Eternal Fascism, the form that this ideology takes that allows it to emerge and reemerge in different forms, under different names, with or without the help of a short, bald Italian guy called Benito Mussolini. Under the characteristics listed by Eco is the fear of difference and the idea of permanent war and heroism. People exist to suffer, to serve a greater cause for which they should be willing to sacrifice their own selves. Likewise, people shouldn’t diverge from this ideal or from the physical ideal of what a model citizen must look like, lest they be labeled an enemy. If that’s the case, aren’t there signs of fascism in Geppetto’s obsession with making Pinocchio more like his idea of a son? What about the priest’s beliefs that Pinocchio is satanic because he is not like other boys? Isn’t Volpe’s wealth a kind of greater cause that Pinocchio, as a puppet, should be willing to sacrifice himself for?

'Pinocchio's Message Is About Staying True to Yourself

Image via Netflix

Once again, just by taking one look at del Toro’s filmography, we quickly realize that he has no interest in upholding these kinds of ideals in his films. From The Devil’s Backbone to Pan’s Labyrinth to The Shape of Water, del Toro has frequently used the fantastical as a tool to criticize fascism in many of its forms — and his Pinocchio is no different. If his protagonist spends the entire movie being told that he is nothing but a thing that should conform to what others expect of him, then it is del Toro’s mission to give new meaning to this classic tale and make it clear that Pinocchio doesn’t need to change to be loved and respected as a human being. Pinocchio was always a real living boy, the problem was that society couldn’t see him as the child that he was.

By the end of the movie, Pinocchio learns his own value. He learns that he deserves to be loved for who he is, that his life has innate value just like the lives of every human being. In this sense, it is important that he gains mortality, for he has to learn to treat himself kindly, to stop wasting his life in useless enterprises, such as being a puppet for someone else or fighting for the glory of Italy. Likewise, all of those that remain around him — Geppetto, Cricket, Spazzaturra — eventually realize that there is more to Pinocchio than serving their petty interests. And he shouldn’t have to look different to receive this kind of respect.