Fans of the critically acclaimed stop-motion animated masterpiece have a new release to look forward to in the next few months. Insight Editions has officially revealed its upcoming limited edition collector's set for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, which is now available to pre-order, with a release date of April 3.

The collector's set will feature a plethora of materials, such as a Pinocchio maquette replica alongside a wooden bespoke presentation case with engraved details, which will serve as effective stand-outs on any shelf. Additionally, the set will also come with a signature card signed by del Toro, co-director Mark Gustafson, and co-screenwriter Patrick McHale. Lastly, also featured in the upcoming release is a special edition of "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio: A Timeless Tale Told Anew," which comes with an exclusive cover by Guy Davis, co-production designer on the film, with gates and inserts.

Limited to only 550 pieces, the upcoming set will be available for fans to purchase at $495.00. Due to the limited nature of the upcoming collector's set, fans will likely want to pre-order as early as possible before it is eventually sold out. Besides the large-scale release of the collector's edition, fans can purchase the book with its original cover for $60 on the Insight Editions website. The book is written by Gina McIntyre and features a forward by del Toro himself.

Image via Insight Editions

RELATED: Guillermo del Toro's Next Stop Motion Project Will Adapt Kazuo Ishiguro’s 'The Buried Giant'

Debuting on a limited theatrical release before making its way to streaming, Pinocchio has received acclaim from both critics and critics, with many calling it among one of the best adaptations of the classic story by Carlo Collodi and earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature Film. Collider's Ross Bonaime added to the praise, stating, "While some of Pinocchio’s new ideas don’t entirely work, it’s the dedication to more fully exploring these characters and their origins as people and not as assistants in Pinocchio’s story that makes this the best adaptation since Disney’s 1940 animated version."

As Pinocchio continues to sweep across Awards season, del Toro has previously revealed that he will soon begin work on his next stop-motion animated project, which will be based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel The Buried Giant, and is set to start production in two years following another live-action film from the director. More details are likely to be revealed as it progresses in its development stage.

Pinocchio is now streaming on Netflix.