Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.After Robert Zemeckis' atonal Pinocchio adaptation hit Disney+ screens earlier this year, audiences could not be faulted for remaining skeptical of the umpteenth adaptation of this timeless children's fable. Zemeckis, of course, is a venerated pop mythmaker, as well as a storyteller prone to skirting over any suggestions of darkness and/or interiority—all the better for him to focus purely on the fantastical elements of his films.

So, in other words, yes, Pinocchio fatigue is a real thing. Still, when a filmmaker like Guillermo del Toro is sitting in the proverbial driver's seat, concessions can be made, and doubts can be put to rest, at least momentarily. There is, of course, a beguiling darkness that exists in Carlo Collodi’s source text, The Adventures of Pinocchio, that none of the other previous adaptations have really even hinted at, let alone outright acknowledged. After all, what is Pinocchio if not the story of a lonely, broken-down old man suffering from personal torment, who is compelled to create a kind of tiny, wooden Frankenstein's monster in place of a real, flesh-and-blood human progeny?

While Zemeckis' Pinocchio was punch-drunk on its own sense of insular CGI infantilism, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is, if nothing else, the most outwardly grotesque take on this myth that audiences have seen to date. The film is at the very least willing, if not downright enthusiastic, to shed light on the harsh realities alluded to in the source material. Del Toro's Pinocchio, co-directed with Mark Gustafson, is a stop-motion marvel: eerie, insistently and even defiantly creepy, marvelously rendered in its tactile details, and an incontestable feat on every conceivable technical level.

Del Toro's 'Pinocchio' Is Set During Italy's Fascist Era

Image via Netflix

There is, of course, the question of who exactly this relatively grown-up and, at times, quite ghoulish film is for. The movie is far too frightening for small children, but there is also the possibility that certain adults who have less of a tolerance for del Toro’s signature alchemy of the grisly and the whimsical will have less patience for it. At the end of the day, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio might just be for Guillermo del Toro, and maybe that’s okay, because this fetishistic and wildly immersive hand-crafted auteur object is possessed by such a generosity of spirit that one could argue that the film's fundamental appeal is as timeless as the Pinocchio origin story itself.

The director of Hellboy and The Shape Of Water has made a canny and revealing gesture in updating the action of this new version of Pinocchio to take place during Italy in its fascist era. Not only is this del Toro’s second attempt at interrogating this historical period and the ugly political attitudes it spawned (the first being the masterful Pan’s Labyrinth, which took place in Franco's Spain in the wake of that country's Civil War), but the shift in locale allows for the director's baroque, unfettered indulgences to chafe, with an intriguing sense of abrasion, against a depiction of the suffocating social restrictions that come with living under a proverbial tyrant's hand. As always, del Toro sees the darkness as being necessary to the light, and his Pinocchio picture is no exception.

A Darker Take on Beloved 'Pinocchio' Characters

Image via Netflix

The opening voiceover from this film's version of Jiminy Cricket – a wry, violin-playing insect-of-letters known as Sebastian J. Cricket, warmly voiced by an erudite Ewan McGregor – sets the singular tone to come. This movie’s Geppetto is even more tragic and fundamentally damaged than previous versions of the character. As voiced by David Bradley, best known for his role as Argus Filch in the Harry Potter series and Lord Walder Frey in Game of Thrones, this Pinocchio's Geppetto is a depressed, frequently piss-drunk woodcarver who, when first we meet him, is grieving for the loss of his son Carlo, who was killed at the age of 10 when enemy planes bombed the village where they live.

Even del Toro and Gustafson's manifestation of Pinocchio looks different: their take on the wooden boy is all gangly imperfections, gnarled wooden husks, and charmingly rotted pine. In other words, this movie's Pinocchio looks more like a movie monster than an adorable marionette – another example of this filmmaker's admirable willingness to embrace darkness and creepiness to a greater extent than his fabulist contemporaries – though the impish exuberance and plain old eagerness with which the wooden child takes to the simple act of living his life as a "real boy" is nothing if not endearing.

Del Toro Challenges Audiences in 'Pinocchio'

Image via Netflix

From there on out, Del Toro mostly sticks to the fidelity of the established Pinocchio canon, with a few intriguing gear-shifts. Pinocchio meets a conniving trickster, here called Count Volpe (voiced with his signature aristocratic disdain by Christoph Waltz), is visited by both a magical Wood Sprite and, also, Death (both are voiced by the great Tilda Swinton; the character design of Death in particular, with her Satanic horns and snake-tail, is straight out of Pan’s Labyrinth), and eventually rescues Geppetto from within the belly of a leviathan sea-beast. There are other memorable additions: Ron Perlman doing his buddy Guillermo a solid by voicing The Podesta, a local fascist who sees Pinocchio as "the ultimate soldier," Cate Blanchett squawking and squealing and having a grand old time doing so playing Volpe's horribly mistreated simian assistant, a monkey named Sprezzatura, and another first-rate, indeed awards-worthy score by regular Del Toro collaborator Alexandre Desplat.

Del Toro's version of this beloved story succeeds to the degree that it does because he trusts that his (presumably) young audience are intelligent enough to process and make sense of this new movie's challenging themes. The Cronos director clearly understands that young people are often so much more discerning and curious than the media they're force-fed would indicate. As a result, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio shines, even in its most unsparing moments.

Admirably, there is no forced happy ending to this Pinocchio: on the contrary, this adaptation is about the terrible reality that everyone we know and love, one day, will die, and that will simply be that. While this ending is roughly as bleak as the denouement of last year's Del Toro-directed Nightmare Alley (a film that no child should be allowed within a mile of), there is also integrity in refusing to succumb to the saccharine, as so many previous versions of Pinocchio have before. Del Toro remains an advocate for life's outcasts, which makes him the perfect contemporary director to tackle this too-often misunderstood children's fairy tale.