Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, an upcoming stop-motion animated film that reimagines the classic Italian tale by Carlo Collodi. The clip gives a taste of the voice acting of Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Christoph Waltz as Count Volpe, Cate Blanchett as Sprezzatura, and Ewan McGregor as the Talking Cricket.

In del Toro's version of the classic tale, Count Volpe serves as the main antagonist, a human version of the classic fox character that's always convincing Pinocchio to act as a bad person. In the movie, Count Volpe also takes the role of Stromboli, the villain who forces Pinocchio to become the main attraction of his marionette show. Sprezzatura is a monkey servant to Count Volpe who will befriend Pinocchio, another innovation in del Toro's movie.

In the clip, Count Volpe tries to convince Pinocchio to join the Carnival life, promising he'll have the life of a star. Pinocchio is tempted to follow Volpe, but the Talking Cricket reminds him that the boy should go to school. The scene follows the familiar beats of the Italian tale, with the biggest difference being the presence of Sprezzatura, who tries to snatch the Cricket while Pinocchio is distracted by Volpe.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Guillermo del Toro & Mark Gustafson Talk 'Pinocchio,' Stop-Motion, Easter Eggs, and the Importance of the Father-Son Relationshi

The exclusive clip also gives us a taste of the incredible stop-motion of Pinocchio. The characters move fluidly on the screen, and it's hard to believe everything we see was shot frame by frame. While Pinocchio is the first stop-motion project in del Toro's career, he brought along a talented team of artists and animators to help him push the limits of the language, and the result is nothing less than stunning.

What Is Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio About?

While we all know the story of a wooden marionette who wants to become a real boy, del Toro is putting a new spin on the classic tale by using the story to discuss complex historical questions, like the ascension of fascism in Europe. That’s why del Toro’s version of the story includes new characters such as Podestà (voiced by Ron Perlman), a fascist official who turns Pinocchio into a soldier.

del Toro shares Pinocchio’s direction with Mark Gustafson and signs the script together with Patrick McHale. The movie’s voice cast also includes David Bradley as Geppetto; Finn Wolfhard as Candlewick, the son of Podestà who becomes an ally of the protagonist; John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, and Tilda Swinton.

Pinocchio opened at select theaters last November 25. The movie comes to Netflix this Friday, December 9. Check out the exclusive clip below.