Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio will make its world premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival, Deadline reports. The Oscar-winning director has a dark take on the classic fairy tale about the wooden puppet that’s transformed into a living boy, and the film will make its debut in the Royal Festival Hall during the festival, which starts on October 5.

Pinocchio is a children’s tale that sees a puppet come to life to mend the heart of Geppetto, a grieving woodcarver who wishes upon a star. Del Toro’s take sees it as a story of “imperfect fathers and imperfect sons” and of “love and loss," as the Cricket suggests in the trailer. In a previous interview with Collider, the celebrated director revealed that Pinocchio is a “personal movie” for him, further divulging, “The flip-side for me [has] always been Pinocchio and Frankenstein, are the same story. Because essentially, that’s the same story. The idea of a Pinocchio that talks about things that I consider very deep, but it’s fun, and it’s a musical at the same time, I find it really incredibly moving.”

The Mexican director is loved for his signature dark spin on fairy tales. The 2006 Academy Award-winning dark fantasy Pan's Labyrinth which was also a spiritual successor of his 2001 release Devil's Backbone got much praise for its visual effects and cinematography. For Pinocchio, Del Toro has chosen a stop-motion animation format that adds drama to the fantastical retelling of the legends and lore. The teaser sees the old wise Cricket narrating this father-son tale and it is full of wonders, and the music is provided by Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat, who has also written the score. Del Toro directs the feature along with Mark Gustafson, from a screenplay he adapted with Patrick McHale. He produces alongside Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, and Lisa Henson of the Jim Henson Company.

Image via Netflix

The film has an illustrious cast that includes Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, and Gregory Mann as the titular puppet Pinocchio. It also features Cate Blanchett, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Perlman, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton.

After its world premiere at BFI, Netflix will also release the film theatrically in November before it hits the streaming service in December. Meanwhile, you can check out our conversation with del Toro below: