It's been known for some time that legendary director Guillermo del Toro had an adaptation of Pinocchio in the works. Yet aside from some casting news and the fact that it would be released on Netflix, not much has been known. Ron Perlman recently sat down with Inverse to discuss Nightmare Alley and he also shared information about the upcoming adaptation, including his role in the film and its setting, which looks to be taking a more personal and historic approach to the well-known fable.

Perlman will play Mangiafuoco in the film, a father of Italy who is pro-Fascist. He attempts to allure Pinocchio to the country's cause, a common thread that represents a basic tenet of the Pinocchio story. While Disney interpreted this concept in a much more friendly and approachable manner for children, it sounds as if del Toro will be bringing in some history to represent that element of the story. The director has also said that Frankenstein was a major source of inspiration for the film. In the interview with Inverse, Perlman had the following to say:

"Well, Guillermo's Pinocchio is set in Mussolini's Italy, which is a Fascist backdrop. The conceit of the film is that Pinocchio is the perfect soldier because he's not human. So he doesn't ever question orders. He doesn't have fears. He's invulnerable. He's all the things the perfect soldier needs to be."

RELATED: Exclusive: Guillermo del Toro Offers Update on His 'Frankenstein'-Inspired 'Pinocchio', Reveals Release Window

Pinocchio will be played by newcomer Gregory Mann. The film will also star Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, Tilda Swinton as Fairy with Turquoise Hair, Christoph Waltz as Fox and Cat, Cate Blanchett as Dove, Finn Wolfhard as Lampwick/Lucignolo, John Turturro as Master Cherry, Tim Blake Nelson as the Coachman, and Burn Gorman as Carabiniere. Del Toro directs the film alongside Mark Gustafson. Pinocchio will be a stop-motion animated musical, made in conjunction with the Jim Henson Company.

As of now, 2022 will bring forth two Pinocchio films, with Disney also set to release a live-action retelling for Disney+. That project will be directed by Robert Zemeckis and star Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the titular character. This is just one of many Disney live-action retellings in the works, with films also on the way for The Little Mermaid, Hercules, Peter Pan, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and Robin Hood.

Pinocchio is set to premiere on Netflix in the final quarter of 2022.

'Book of Boba Fett' Footage Teases a New Character Who is she? Let the fan theories roll in!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email