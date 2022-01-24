It's finally happening. One of Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited and long-delayed projects, his stop-motion reimagining of Pinocchio, finally released some footage, as well as revealed a release window. Officially titled Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the film is reportedly set in Mussolini's Italy during the 1930s, and is heavily inspired by Frankenstein.

In a recent interview with Collider, del Toro opened up about how Pinocchio and Frankenstein have always seemed like two sides of the same coin for the auteur filmmaker:

"The flip-side for me [has] always been Pinocchio and Frankenstein, are the same story. Because essentially, that’s the same story. The idea of a Pinocchio that talks about things that I consider very deep but it’s fun and it’s a musical at the same time, I find it really incredibly moving."

Mark Gustafson co-directs Pinocchio with del Toro, who collaborated on the script with Over the Garden Wall creator Patrick McHale. The film is a collaboration with the Jim Henson Company, with Lisa Henson producing. Alex Bulkley, Corey Campodonico (Shadow Machine) and Gary Ungar also produce. The cast for the film includes Gregory Mann as the titular wooden marionette magically brought to life, while Ewan McGregor voices Cricket. David Bradley voices Geppetto. The cast also includes Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton.

The short teaser introduces us to McGregor's Cricket as he seems to be writing the tale of Pinocchio, and tells the audience that he once lived in the very heart of the story, literally, he lived inside the heart of the wooden boy. The animation looks absolutely stunning, like an old-school fairy tale, mixing the color palette and tone of del Toro's early work with old-school stop-motion animation.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait very long to witness what del Toro does with the film, with is set to be his first musical (!) as Netflix announced Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio will premiere this December. Check out the teaser and read the official synopsis below:

"Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents Carlo Collodi's classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion musical directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world."

