American Cinematheque will celebrate animation with Guillermo del Toro through a new event hosted and programmed by the director called "Guillermo del Toro’s Weekend of Animation." Per Variety, del Toro will get to share his love of all things animation, including screenings of films like Studio Ghibli's The Red Turtle and Netflix's I Lost My Body. It'll all culminate in a special 35mm screening of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio on February 26. The entire weekend will take place at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica.

The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. on February 25 with the screening of The Red Turtle which del Toro will virtually introduce. Released in 2016, the wordless Ghibli film follows a stranded man whose attempts to leave an island are thwarted by the forces of nature, specifically a giant red female sea turtle. Over time though, the turtle changes his life forever, hitting the very core of his humanity. The heartfelt film was a Best Animated Feature contender in 2017, though it ultimately lost out to Disney's Zootopia. I Lost My Body follows it at 4:30 p.m. with another virtual intro from del Toro. A French film that premiered at Cannes, it tells the story of the hopelessly-in-love Naoufel and his severed hand as it tries to reunite with his body. Both macabre and emotional, it confronts feelings of loss through the young man who had lost his parents and tried to find his place.

At 11 a.m. on February 26, del Toro will show his Oscar-nominated Pinocchio adaptation in full 35mm glory. In addition to merely screening the film, he, along with co-director Marc Gustafson will participate in a Q&A moderated by Variety's Jazz Tangcay that unpacks the director's latest masterpiece. Although it's a story that's been done time and again, del Toro offered a darker spin on Pinocchio, staying close to the wartime themes of the original tale while capturing the tender father-son relationship.

Image via Netflix

In a previous interview with Collider, Gustafson cited a scene that highlighted the relationship between Geppetto and Pinocchio as one of his favorites for the time and dedication to animation, saying:

Well, there's a couple of them. I know what yours is, which I share, but there's another one. It's the whole sequence in the bedroom where Geppetto puts Pinocchio to bed, and before that he puts Carlo to bed. It's just so beautifully animated. It's so tender, and I think it reads so true, and all that stuff was done by one animator. He spent two years in that bedroom, and I think the beauty of that, not for him perhaps, but for the audience, is that he was really able to just sink completely into that scene.

Tickets Go on Sale Soon for "Guillermo del Toro's Weekend of Animation"

Del Toro and Gustafson made their mark on animation with Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio and brought a talented cast along for the ride including Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, Ron Perlman, and Finn Wolfhard among others. The director isn't done with stop-motion, however, as he next wants to adapt Kazuo Ishiguro's The Buried Giant. It's only fitting that, before he gets back to animating, he shares his love of the medium with others starting on February 25.

Tickets for del Toro's Weekend of Animation go on sale on Monday, February 20 on American Cinematheque's site. Check out the trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio below.