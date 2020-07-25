Watch: Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper Talk ‘Antlers’ and Filmmaking | Comic-Con@Home

If you’re a fan of in-depth discussions about movies and moviemaking between two passionate filmmakers, you definitely want to check out this Comic-Con@Home panel that Collider got to host. “Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper Talk Antlers and Filmmaking” is an in-depth discussion between del Toro — the Oscar-winning writer/director behind films like The Shape of Water and Pacific Rim — and Scott Cooper, a director known for pulling no punches with films like Hostiles and Crazy Heart.

Cooper directed and co-wrote the upcoming film Antlers, which del Toro produced. Based on Nick Antosca’s short story “The Quiet Boy”,which you can read in its entirety right here, the film is about a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, who discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. I don’t want to say too much more, except it’s definitely not PG-13 and I hope del Toro and Cooper make another film together soon. Antlers also stars JT Corbitt, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan.

During the panel, not only did Cooper and del Toro share some cool behind the scenes stories about the making of Antlers, they get into how they work as filmmakers, the way they create a visual style, and so much more. In addition, the panel opens with an exclusive Antlers featurette which includes never before seen footage.

Check out the panel below and further down the page is a listing of everything we talked about and the last Antlers trailer.

Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper:

What TV series would they like to guest write and direct?

What movie have they seen the most?

Do they have a favorite ride at Disneyland?

If they could get the financing for any project right now what would they make and why?

What do they want people to know about Antlers?

How the film talks about what’s going on in the world without it being a message film.

Why was it important to have Native American consultants on Antlers?

How did they design the Wendigo inspired creature in the film?

What is it like on set when you have a kid doing stuff involving blood…

How do they figure out the cinematography in their films and the use of coverage or just one camera?

What is their process for figuring out what the camera will do in a scene?

What might be Cooper’s next project?

What will happen with the rest of Nightmare Alley’s shoot and people’s schedules?