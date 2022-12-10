The music industry has seen a plethora of talented women rise to prominence, with many artists establishing powerful legacies. But what sets Taylor Swift apart from the others is her natural talent for storytelling, not only through her songwriting but also in the way she directs some of her music videos, including "The Man," "All Too Well," and "Anti-Hero," to mention a few. According to Variety, the singer-songwriter is taking her creative journey to new heights and is set to make her feature directorial debut under Searchlight Pictures, adding to her extensive body of "bejeweled" work. Thus far, many people have backed the singer in her new venture, including none other than Guillermo del Toro.

Speaking with W Magazine, the Pinocchio filmmaker has opened up about his lifetime achievements and his thoughts about Swift, in which he said: “She’s a very accomplished director, she’s incredibly articulate and deep about what she’s trying to do—and what she will do.” Del Toro's comments came after Swift's kind words towards him, with the latter saying she'd swap places with the "curious and enthusiastic" director.

Del Toro revealed that he and Swift have actually met to talk about the visual arts and their shared interest in fairy tales. “I have the greatest admiration for her; we had one of the most stimulating and gratifying conversations,” the director told W Magazine, adding that Swift has a keen interest in fable, myth, and the origins of fairy tales. “We have many, many common interests. And her interest in fable and myth and the origins of fairy tale is quite deep. I gave her a few books that I thought would be interesting for her—among them, very importantly, a book that was useful for me in creating Pan’s Labyrinth called The Science of Fairy Tales, which codifies and talks about fairy tale lore.”

Image via Netflix

Related: Taylor Swift Sets Feature Directorial Debut at Searchlight Pictures

With del Toro's announcement, it's easy to assume that the duo will be working together soon, but it's too early to say so because more details about Swift's feature film are still pending. But with del Toro by her side, it's safe to predict that their "common interest" will probably be evident in the future Swift-directed movie. Del Toro has incorporated his love of fairy tales into his movies, giving them a little "Guillermo" touch, with films like Pan's Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, and most recently, Pinocchio. The Grammy-winning artist, on the other hand, has used a strong fairytale influence in her music, such as "White Horse," "Love Story," and, of course, "Today Was A Fairytale." She is also known for integrating folk elements into her work, as illustrated by her albums "folklore" and "evermore."

Back in 2021, Swift released "All Too Well: The Short Film," starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink. The short film has drawn praise due to its emotional narrative. Therefore, it won't be a shock if Swift's upcoming movie is just another heartbreaking roller coaster ride—and, by all means, we are all here for it!

While there is currently no information available about Swift's feature, you can watch her 15-minute short film below if you haven't already (because you should).