From frightening fun to stomach-churning gore, horror can entertain and scare us in many different ways... But what is the scariest, most lingering form of horror? Of course, this is subjective, as each person is scared by different things, but we can likely agree on one subject that universally scares us all: War. War is the ultimate monster, the most nefarious, unforgiving, and sadistic beast with the highest body count both in film and in real life. Guillermo del Toro has known this since the earliest days of his career, and has long since contrasted literal monsters against the darkest side of humanity through his fantasy horror films, asking "Who is the bigger monster?" The subject of today's article is perhaps del Toro's most powerful piece on war, as well as being one of his earliest, most unknown films: 2001's The Devil's Backbone, a gothic horror set in an orphanage during the final days of the Spanish Civil War.

The Devil's Backbone was only del Toro's third film, preceding the director's other iconic wartime horror film Pan's Labyrinth, and yet, the director showed the same incredible capacity to face audiences with the truest horrors of humanity during wartime, leaving viewers even more distraught than with what followed. Yes, The Devil's Backbone is an incredibly sad film, one that will break the little' hearts of most viewers with its heavy subject matter: The traumatic experience of the orphans of war — the lost, forgotten children of fallen mothers and fathers, left to fend for themselves in the face of famine, disease, greed, and despair.

'The Devil's Backbone' Is a Gothic Ghost Story Done Right

The Devil's Backbone takes place in Spain, 1939 — the final year of the civil war between republicans and fascists. A fighter jet drops a bomb on an orphanage one night, but it doesn't detonate. Instead, the bomb lodges into the ground, casting a foreboding shadow over the playground where the orphans spend their days. A young boy named Carlos (Fernando Tielve) is taken to the orphanage soon after, as both his parents have fallen victim to the war and his tutor intends to go and fight. Carlos feels lost and alone, abandoned by the people who made sense of the world, but he quickly finds both solace and conflict within his fellow orphans.

The orphanage is a desolate, half-derelict place, far away from the raging artillery battles of the Civil War. The premises lack any form of proper funding or care, and are run by a small group of struggling folk who are barely getting by themselves: The elderly doctor Casares (Federico Luppi), the orphanage's matriarch called Mrs. Carmen (Marisa Paredes), and two adult orphans who have grown up in the orphanage, Jacinto (Eduardo Noriega) and Conchita (Irene Visedo). Within these confines, this small society of orphans and carers simply tries to get by, and Carlos has to learn to accept this place and these people as his new life during the war. This won't be easy though, as a sinister figure haunts the grounds at night: The ghost of a young boy, quietly creeping around the grounds, wheezing and whispering to Carlos, as if trying to communicate something to him.

Before long, the violence of the war outside begins to creep over the horizon, growing closer and closer to the doors of the orphanage. Tensions among the adults begin to build as they try to decide what to do — should they evacuate? Try to escape the country with the gold reserve that Doctor Casares and Carmen have stashed away? Meanwhile, the children try to solve the mystery of the orphanage's nighttime haunting. The ghost soon becomes a small concern though, as their small society slowly begins to crumble as greed, jealousy, and brutality overcome the adults who hold the power, leaving the boys to fend for themselves in an increasingly violent and desperate situation.

We won't reveal more here as the film's unexpected twists and turns are part of what makes it a great watch. For now, simply understand that the true threat in this film is humanity's capacity for violence, not the ghost. This is why the film feels like such a classic ghost story, as the ghost is more of a foreboding metaphor for the pain and despair of the orphans rather than a dispenser of cheap scares. Sure, the ghost is treated as a source of horror for the first and second acts as our protagonist Carlos learns of its existence and tries to understand it, but this simply reflects the emotional state of a young boy who's just been abandoned in a cold, desolate place surrounded by violence. As Carlos grows to understand what the ghost is, he simultaneously matures into the strong, brave boy he needs to be to survive the increasingly harsh conditions he finds himself in. The ghostly boy is simply a blurry reflection of Carlos and his fellow orphans - their pain, their fear... And in the film's thrilling conclusion, the boys will learn to overcome their fears along with the ghost.

How Magical Realism Amplifies The Tragedy Of The Devil's Backbone

Image via Canal+ España

The Devil's Backbone can be categorized as Magical Realism: A genre of literary fiction originating from Spanish-speaking countries such as Columbia and Chile, with legendary authors like Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Isabel Allende defining the genre with their novels (100 Years Of Solitude, The House Of The Spirits, etc.) Magical Realism is defined by being set in mundane, kitchen-sink realistic settings typically in a state of desperation (war, famine...), but where small instances of fantasy can happen, from the existence of ghosts to fairies. What sets the genre apart from fantasy is that the fantastical elements take a background role in the grander scheme of the story, serving as illustrious metaphors that run parallel to the very real, typically very tragic plot. These metaphorical bouts of fantasy directly reference the plot points and motifs of the story, and amplify their power and emotional impact.

The storytellers that operate in this genre typically do so because they want to tell a story of deep emotional meaning to them, surrounding topics that have impacted their worlds. That's why Allende, for example, wrote The House Of The Spirits: The story was a reflection of her family's suffering through the violent coup d'etat of Augusto Pinochet in Chile during 1973. Guillermo del Toro, having made both The Devil's Backbone and Pan's Labyrinth surrounding the Spanish Civil War, is Mexican but both of his parents are of Spanish descent and he dedicated The Devil's Backbone to his Spanish parents in the ending credits of the film. Looking at the age of del Toro's parents, they lived during the time of the Spanish Civil War and, although there is no record of the del Toro family's experience during this time, Guillermo's dedication of this deeply emotional film to his mother and father is telling of what that experience may have been like.

The elements of Magical Realism in The Devil's Backbone are very apparent. The ghost isn't nearly as important as the direct threat of war and the increasing tensions between the adult characters of the orphanage, or at least, not to the audience. To the children, the ghost is their main concern: A threatening aura they do not understand. Despite the mythical fear the children have of the mysterious ghost child, he isn't a threat at all - he's just as confused and scared as the orphans are... And there lies the metaphor. As the character Dr. Casares explains in a beautiful monologue that both opens and closes the film, albeit with a very different meaning at the end thanks to the emotional roller coaster the film takes: Ghosts are distorted reflections of someone's pain, a distance memory of trauma, or a blurry image of sorrow.

The metaphors of war in 'The Devil's Backbone'

Image via Canal+ España

The war will one day end, and the orphans will one day leave the orphanage... But within them will remain a ghost, a distant memory of the painful time they spent there, a blurry image of that desolate building and the desperate people who tried and failed to care for them. Just like the undetonated bomb constantly cast its shadow over the playground, and just like the ghost reflected past sins that took place in the dark corridors of the building, these things are all metaphors for the children's wartime experience. The orphanage IS the war in the minds and memories of the orphans, with its ticking bomb at the center of it serving as a constant reminder, and the ghost representing their trauma of being left behind to drown in a sea of loneliness and confusion by a world of adults more concerned with drawing each other's blood and taking each other's riches than caring for those they created.

These ideas can be found in the name of the film as well. At one point, Dr. Casares explains to Carlos why he keeps a glass jar with a fetus inside of it. He explains that this baby was stillborn, rejected and "spat out" by the world, forsaken to never live, like a poor forgotten devil... But now, the grown men of the world will pay good money for a cured medicinal concoction taken from the fetus' spine, said to invigorate and strengthen its drinker. The doctor concocts this brew to earn some money to go towards the orphanage, a brew which he calls "the devil's backbone." The world has rejected the children of the orphanage much like the stillborn fetus in the doctor's glass jar, leaving them to be forgotten, yet, they are still the victims of man's never-ending, greedy lust for power in one way or another.

Finally, the plot development of the story itself is a beautifully illustrated metaphor for war as well. To avoid spoilers, let's just say that the orphanage is an allegory for a typical human society, with its leading powers that be, Dr. Casares and Mrs. Carmen, its enforcers, Jacinto and Conchita, and its general populace, the orphans. As the war wages outside, the different layers of the macro society of the orphanage clash and enter into conflict in the same tired old ways that humanity has fought itself for millennia: Fights for the control of wealth, for revenge over abuse and exploitation, and of course, for love. In the end, the greedy are literally drowned by their own devices, the leaders with sinful and exploitative pasts are faced with retribution, and the general populace is left traumatized yet battle-hardened, distraught yet hopeful for a better future once the fighting is over.

Ultimately, The Devil's Backbone is a beautiful tragedy of life and death, a ghost story more concerned with the condition of man than that of ghosts, and a profound illustration and allegory of humanity's continuous tendency towards violent conflict. It's a film that will stay with you long after the credits have rolled, much like the memory of a traumatic childhood will stay with our fictional protagonists long after the film's end.

