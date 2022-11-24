Guillermo del Toro is a figure known for his background in horror, not only in many of his directorial works but also as a producer of various films within the genre. One of his recent productions is titled Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, an anthology series that tells a wide range of different spooky stories, each one of which is brought to life by a different director.

The series oozes with del Toro's style and consists of many stylistic elements that can be seen within his craft. The best Cabinet of Curiosities episodes include some great practical effects and costume design, lively and creative camera work, and of course, some scary supernatural horror. While each episode definitely adapts many of del Toro's characteristics, they still are all unique stories that allowed many great horror directors to express their own visions, which have impressed fans on IMDb.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities Release Date October 25, 2022 Cast Peter Weller , Lize Johnston , Kevin Keppy , Ben Barnes Genres Horror , Mystery , Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 1

8 "Dreams in the Witch House" (Season 1, Episode 6)

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

The lowest-rated episode out of all the stories is an unfortunate one, as it has some true acting power, featuring a decent performance from Rupert Grint in "Dreams in the Witch House." This segment comes from director Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the first Twilight film. The story follows a man (played by Grint) who is determined to bring his sister back from a mysterious realm several years after her death. When he crosses the supernatural line, however, he takes it a step too far and brings something else back from the other side.

Although this is still a decent piece of horror media, the reason why "Dreams in the Witch House" stoops lower than the other segments is that it just feels like the most muddled. It has some pretty annoying narration and a story that sadly just doesn't feel as tight as the other episodes within this series. However, this episode still has some notable aspects in terms of its aesthetic and character design, making it worth seeing when binge-watching the series as a whole.

7 "The Viewing" (Season 1, Episode 7)

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

"The Viewing" is by far the most distinctly stylistic entry from Cabinet of Curiosities, coming from the mind of Panos Cosmatos, the director of the wild and surreal psychedelic film Mandy. This episode maintains many of his stylistic elements, perfectly suited for its late 70s setting, and tells the story of a group of accomplished people who get mysteriously invited to an event called The Viewing. The entire mood is tense as they each wait to see exactly what they're meant to view.

This segment seems like quite a divisive one due to the fact that it is lower down on the IMDb rating scale, however, this is definitely one of the better episodes in terms of its style and tone. Most of the episode is primarily dialogue, which may provide a reason why some people weren't into it, but by the end, it gradually transforms into chaotic mayhem. Fans of Mandy will certainly enjoy this episode based on its wild tone and presentation and a grand focus on synth-type music.

6 "The Outside" (Season 1, Episode 4)

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

"The Outside" follows the story of an awkward and conventionally unattractive woman named Stacey (Kate Micucci) who sees a hypnotizing advert on TV for a lotion with "transformative qualities." Despite its harmful and unnerving outcomes, Stacey swiftly begins to use copious amounts of the cream. Soon, one of del Toro's famous trademarks appears as jaw-dropping makeup and prosthetics transform Stacey into a monster, much to the horror of her poor husband who keeps trying to tell her she's perfect the way she is.

This segment has a really distinct retro aesthetic to it and is really reminiscent of older TV advertisements and common societal traits during the time. It has a lot of very interesting themes about how people perceive themselves and the people around them, as well as how media is consumed and the kind of manipulative nature it can sometimes convey. "The Outside" is a smart commentary on the beauty industry and how it tricks people into thinking aren't worthy based on their looks.

5 "Pickman's Model" (Season 1, Episode 5)

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

The 5th episode of this anthology, "Pickman's Model," was one of the middle-of-the-road stories from the cabinet. It tells the story of an art student named Will (Ben Barnes) who meets an introverted man (Crispin Glover) who produces an array of very haunting artwork. These pieces start to have a disturbing effect on Will's life, causing terror and a loss of sense of reality. Eventually, Will discovers the dark truth behind the unsettling paintings.

While this does feel like one of the smaller-scale underrated episodes from del Toro's project, it still has a ton of very memorable moments and some striking visuals and manages to stay engaging throughout. Viewers essentially watch the protagonist slowly lose his mind and experience some wild morphs of reality, which, in classic del Toro fashion, soon take a wildly supernatural and unexpected turn.

4 "The Murmuring" (Season 1, Episode 8)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

"The Murmuring" feels like one of the more artful pieces from this show, coming from director Jennifer Kent, the creative mind behind The Babadook and The Nightingale. The story follows two bird-watchers who decide to retreat to a secluded home in order to enhance their studies. However, the house they occupy slowly reveals to have a haunting history.

This is certainly a well-liked episode because of its unique characters and concept. Not many people can successfully make an interesting horror story about birdwatching, but this segment succeeds in having some strong themes surrounding birds' freedom of flight. While some aspects of "The Murmuring" ride on some common tropes within the genre, they are used to create a genuinely tense and thrilling experience. The use of suspense and effective backstories are a particular highlight here.

3 "Lot 36" (Season 1, Episode 1)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

"Lot 36" was a pretty strong opener to this series of films, and ties into the nature of anthologies in the sense that you are opening a random container and discovering a lot of different things. This segment tells the story of a man who secures a storage unit in order to pay off his debt by selling its contents. However, these mysterious possessions have a deadly presence. A subplot that comments on racism is effectively thrown in there, too, and it ends in an oddly satisfying way.

This episode is helmed not by del Toro himself, but by Guillermo Navarro, a cinematographer who has been a long-time partner of del Toro. His best works include Pan's Labyrinth, The Devil's Backbone, and even some work with Quentin Tarantino on Jackie Brown. His talent is really showcased within this story, as the framing and blocking are a true highlight, working extremely well in some cramped spaces.

2 "Graveyard Rats" (Season 1, Episode 2)

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Director Vincenzo Natali is responsible for a few notable horror titles including The Cube, Splice, and In the Tall Grass, and his background in the genre is greatly reflected within this story. "Graveyard Rats" tells the story of a grave robber (David Hewlett) who has to retrieve an expensive object from a recently buried candidate whilst also having to deal with a vermin infestation that overruns his graveyard. When he's had enough of the pests, he decides to chase them to their home deep beneath the ground, which turns out to be a horrific mistake.

The practical effects in this segment are amazing and feel very reminiscent of del Toro's own creature design. While there are some iffy-looking CGI rats at points, the two big practical creatures fans see within this story are equally joyous and horrifying to watch. This was by far the most fun, campy segment out of all these films, and its highly enjoyable nature makes sense for a second-place spot.

1 "The Autopsy" (Season 1, Episode 3)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

"The Autopsy" is easily the best Cabinet of Curiosities episode so far, as proven by its high score on IMDb. The reason why this segment works so well is that is a compelling mystery with underlying supernatural elements, telling the story of a sheriff who calls upon a medical examiner and an old friend to help him investigate a dead body that was found in the woods.

While most of the episodes have great practical effects, this is another where the effects work truly shines, showcasing some really realistic-looking organs and bodies. There was clearly a lot of craft on display within this episode, to really achieve that feeling of authenticity. Plus, a truly stellar performance from F. Murray Abraham, who plays Dr. Carl Winters, makes this tale an unforgettable one. In many ways, "The Autopsy" simultaneously acts as a compelling mystery-thriller and a gruesome medical drama, because the events that unfold will truly crawl under your skin.

