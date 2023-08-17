The Big Picture Guillermo del Toro's anthology series, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, has been nominated for multiple Emmy awards, including Outstanding Sound Editing and Outstanding Cinematography for its episode titled "The Autopsy."

The featurette provides a behind-the-scenes look at how the episode pays homage to the horror genre and showcases the team's efforts to add depth to the story through visual and auditory elements.

In addition to the nominations for "The Autopsy," the series is also up for awards in categories such as Outstanding Production Design, Prosthetic Makeup, and Period Costumes. Del Toro and his team will have to wait until 2024 to find out their fate due to the Emmy Awards being postponed.

Having previously raked in three Academy Award and BAFTA wins along with two Golden Globes and a slew of other nominations, Guillermo del Toro is eyeing up this year’s Emmys for his next big award show sweep. Known for his vision behind critically acclaimed films including Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, it was his team-up with Netflix for last year’s anthology series, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities that piqued the interest of the annual television awards program. Breaking down the symphony of ideas, inspiration, and talents that brought the eight-episode season together, a featurette takes audiences behind the curtain.

Up for both Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special and Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, the show’s third episode, titled “The Autopsy,” is what the featurette slices into. Del Toro is joined by the Director of Photography Anastas Michos and Supervising Sound Editor Nelson Ferreira, as the trio breaks down how the episode was an homage to “the horror genre” and how they set out to add soul and depth to what could’ve been perceived as a dry tale. Speaking about the different approaches they took to make things pop in both a visual and auditory way while paying attention to even the smallest of details, it’s understandable how “The Autopsy” found itself up for two Emmys.

With clips rolling in the background, the curtain is essentially pulled back on how Michos and Ferreira joined forces with the episode’s director, David Prior (The Empty Man), to dig into the adaptation of Michael Shea’s story of the same name. From Michos’s neo-noir and at times single-camera approach to the way Ferreira thought long and hard about putting sound to some of the more gruesome parts and even coming up with an idea for what consciousness might sound like, the featurette is as close to a talkback as those at home can get.

What Other Emmys is Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Up For?

With stars like Tim Blake Nelson, F. Murray Abraham, Martin Starr, Sofia Boutella, Rupert Grint, and Essie Davis paired with directors including Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen, Twilight), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), and Keith Thomas (Firestarter), it’s not hard to see why Cabinet of Curiosities was such a success. Along with the nominations for “The Autopsy,” the series is also up for awards including Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More), Outstanding Main Title Design, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, and Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

With the Emmys being pushed back to 2024 as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue, del Toro and the rest of his team will need to wait until then to find out their fate. Check out the fascinating featurette below.