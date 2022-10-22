The Oscar-winning filmmaker is wishing everyone a happy Halloween with eight horrifying stories.

Critically acclaimed producer, writer, and director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) has become more than well-known in the world of horror cinema. From Cronos (1993) to Nightmare Alley (2021), the Academy Award-winning filmmaker is one of the most recognized auteurs working today, most if not all of his films featuring a staunch emphasis on practical makeup and effects and telling monster stories where the most monstrous acts are carried out by human vices rather than supernatural beings. Another aspect of Del Toro that makes him such a beloved force in the industry is his refreshing humility despite his astronomical success. The filmmaker always seems interested in exploring new approaches to storytelling and constantly bolsters the work of his peers in the industry, and through a new partnership with Netflix, Del Toro is taking those ideas to the next level. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is a new horror anthology series featuring eight stories from acclaimed horror filmmakers and a star-studded cast, all taking at least moderate inspiration from Del Toro's work.

Hosted and co-showrun by Del Toro himself, as well some episodes being based on his own short stories, Cabinet of Curiosities is already looking to be a riveting horror anthology series to rival even Alfred Hitchcock Presents (1955-1962). Though the series is coming to a service that's known for letting its subscribers binge through episodes, Cabinet of Curiosities will be adopting a unique release schedule that may require some explanation. So, to find out exactly how to watch Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities when it premieres, simply read below to find out.

Image via Netflix

Related:'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Posters Promise Big Scares

Watch the Trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

In the above trailer, the modern master of horror Guillermo del Toro promises "a surprise from each of the bites", as he offers you a quick glimpse of what terrifying stories await you this Halloween season.

When and Where Is Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities Streaming?

Netflix will be the exclusive streaming home of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, which makes sense given Del Toro and Netflix have been frequent collaborators with the hit animated series Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia (2016-2018) as well as Del Toro's upcoming stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio (2022).

If you don't currently have Netflix but want to jump on the bandwagon in time for Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix currently has three subscription plans available, those being basic, standard, and premium. Basic costs $9.99 per month and offers one screen at a time per account and one downloadable movie/show at a time. The standard plan costs $15.49 per month and offers two screens at a time per account, two downloadable movies/shows at once, and HD quality. Finally, premium costs $19.99 per month and offers four screens at a time per account, four downloadable movies/shows at once, as well as HD and Ultra HD Quality.

Watch on Netflix

Netflix has recently been experimenting with how they release some of their shows as opposed to just releasing the whole series for people to binge, and Cabinet of Curiosities is another one with a unique release schedule. The four-day event will begin with the first two episodes of the series premiering on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the next two on Wednesday, October 26, the following two on Thursday, October 27, and finally the last two episodes on Friday, October 28. Read on for a full episode guide.

Related:New 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Images Show Off Practical FX and Haunting Horrors

Image via Netflix

Plot details for each episode are quite slim, but we can give you the details on who will be making each episode, who will be starring in them, and what they're about.

Episode 1.1: "Lot 36" - October 25

Directed by: Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem) | Written by: Regina Corrado (The Strain), based on a story by Guillermo del Toro

Starring: Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Sebastian Roché (The Young Pope), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator), Demetrius Grosse (Rampage), Elise Bauman (Workin' Moms), Bart Badzioch (See), and Christie Trinh (No Boys Dorm)

What It's About:

A bigoted former soldier (Nelson) discovers a storage unit with a dark secret.

Episode 1.2: "Graveyard Rats" - October 25

Directed by: Vincenzo Natali (Splice) | Written by: Based on a story by Henry Kuttner (The Twilight Zone)

Starring: Ish Morris (Good Witch), Kevin Keppy, David Hewlett (The Shape of Water), Julian Richings (Man of Steel), Alexander Eling (Another Life), Brigitte Robinson (Crimson Peak), James Kall (Schitt's Creek), Nabeel El Khafif (The Mist), Kurt Carley (Godzilla), and Cory Bertrand (The Last Sign)

What It's About:

A cemetery caretaker who moonlights as a grave robber finds himself at odds with the graveyard’s rat population.

Episode 1.3: "The Autopsy" - October 26

Directed by: David Prior (The Empty Man) | Written by: David S. Goyer (Hellraiser), based on a story by Michael Shae

Starring: F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), Luke Roberts (Game of Thrones), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Agata Waclawska (See No Evil), Alexander Pulec (Everybody's Famous), and Kim Horsman (11.22.63)

What It's About:

A small-town sheriff (Turman) investigates a gruesome string of missing persons cases with the help of his medical examiner friend (Abraham).

Episode 1.4: "The Outside" - October 26

Directed by: Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) | Written by: Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) and Emily Carroll (Nashchat)

Starring: Kate Miccuci (Ducktales), Martin Starr (Freaks and Geeks), Shauna Macdonald (Trailer Park Boys), Kylee Evans (Odd Squad), Lize Johnston (Mira Mira), and Diane Bentley (12 Monkeys)

What It's About:

A self-conscious bank teller (Micucci) starts to use an ointment that provokes an unusual reaction.

Episode 1.5: "Pickman's Model" - October 27

Directed by: Keith Thomas (Firestarter) | Written by: Lee Patterson (Colony), based on a story by H.P. Lovecraft

Starring: Ben Barnes (The Punisher), Crispin Glover (American Gods), Oriana Leman (Locke & Key), Matia Jackett (Crimson Peak), Seamus Patterson (Channel Zero), and Laurie Murdoch (The Mist)

What It's About:

A young art student (Barnes) meets a macabre painter (Glover) who turns his world upside down.

Episode 1.6: "Dreams in the Witch House" - October 27

Directed by: Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight) | Written by: Mika Watkins (Origin), based on a story by H.P. Lovecraft

Starring: Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Geena Davis (Beetlejuice), DJ Qualls (The Roadtrip), Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Lize Johnston, Daphne Hoskins (Brahms: The Boy II), Gavin MacIver-Wright (Come Play), Alice Moran (Decoys), Jhene Erwin (The Comey Rule), and Mandi Maxwell (The Fardy Brothers)

What It's About:

A bereaved twin (Grint) embarks on a quest to find the spirit of his late sister.

Episode 1.7: "The Viewing" - October 28

Directed by: Panos Cosmatos (Mandy) | Written by: Panos Cosmatos and Aaron Stewart-Ahn (The Witcher: Blood Origin)

Starring: Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Kevin Keppy (Smile), Charlyne Yi (Steven Universe), Peter Weller (Robocop), Eric André (The Eric André Show), Steve Agee (Peacemaker), Michael Therriault (Chucky), and Saad Siddiqui (From Scratch)

What It's About:

A wealthy recluse (Weller) invites four accomplished professionals (André, Yi, Agee, Therriault) to his mansion for a “singular experience.”

Episode 1.8: "The Murmuring" - October 28

Directed by: Jennifer Kent (The Babadook) | Written by: Jennifer Kent, based on a story by Guillermo del Toro

Starring: Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), Hannah Galway (Sex/Life), and Daniel Henkel (Murdoch Mysteries)

What It's About: