Join Guillermo del Toro in a new trailer for the monster maestro’s upcoming horror event, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Welcoming viewers inside, del Toro unleashes a peek of what’s to come when the Netflix anthology series debuts its first two episodes on the streamer on October 25 with two episodes to follow the next three nights.

The trailer unleashes pure horror as audiences are given a snapshot look at what to expect from the upcoming mini-anthology series. With titles including “Lot 36,” “Dreams in the Witch House,” and “Graveyard Rats,” we can see a bit of each episode throughout the first look. While specifics are still being kept under wraps, the teaser promises to chill and thrill viewers brave enough to go on the journey alongside the Pan’s Labyrinth director. We also see several familiar faces from the top billed cast that will include performances from the likes of F. Murray Abraham, Rupert Grint, Andrew Lincoln, Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Hannah Galway, Demetrius Grosse, Ben Barnes, Crispin Glover, Peter Weller, Sofia Boutella, David Hewlett, and Eric André.

A look into the mind of one of our generation’s greatest masters of horror, Cabinet of Curiosities will feature a slew of material that del Toro wanted to bring to audiences but via a smaller format than that of a feature-length presentation. We can expect to see and hear a lot of the stories and musings the filmmaker wrote about in his 2013 memoir titled Guillermo Del Toro Cabinet of Curiosities: My Notebooks, Collections, and Other Obsessions.

Along with the incredibly notable list of talent signed on to star in the anthology project, del Toro has brought in the best of the best to shape the episodes from behind the scenes. We’ll have a tale directed by The Babadook’s Jennifer Kent as well as another helmed by The Empty Man’s David Prior and yet another by Firestarter’s Keith Thomas. There will be stories originally written by H.P. Lovecraft with screenplays penned by Mandy co-writers Panos Cosmatos and Aaron Stewart-Ahn, and The Dark Knight scribe, David S. Goyer. With so many stories of horror told through so many varying voices and performances, this project is sure to be one that will stick with you.

While the premiere of Cabinet of Curiosities is still a few weeks away, this trailer is sure to send a chill down your spine as we head into the spooky season. You can check it out below.