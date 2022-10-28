Collider can exclusively reveal the teasers for “The Murmuring” and “The Viewing,” the two final episodes of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. The anthology is presented by del Toro, with each episode giving a different filmmaker the reigns to tell a unique horror story.

The first teaser is for “The Murmuring,” directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook, The Nightingale). The director is a master at telling stories centered on female characters, and “The Murmuring” is no different. The episode follows an ornithologist who studies the murmuring of birds, which means the shapes they do in the skies when flying together. To advance her research, the scientist will remain on a deserted island with her husband, sheltered in an mansion that seems to be haunted. While supernatural elements are at play, the trailer underlines how “The Murmuring” is a meditative episode about grief, which is the perfect episode for Kent to tackle.

The second teaser, for Panos Cosmatos’ “The Viewing,” is loaded with 1970s aesthetics, from the image filter to the soundtrack. Cosmatos showed us he puts style above substance in Mandy and Beyond the Black Rainbow, and “The Viewing” might be his most stylish film yet. The story follows a group of people who are invited for a drug-infusing viewing of a mysterious object in a billionaire’s house, an experience that might cost more than they were expecting. “This is like a ‘Scooby Doo’ episode rendered like a Basil Wolverton EC comic,” said Cosmatos about “The Viewing,” which is a great way to get us excited about today’s premiere.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is quickly becoming one of the biggest horror hits of the year. Each episode features magnificent practical effects that bring nightmares to life, but all the stories of the anthology are unique. That’s because del Toro has given free rein to the filmmakers invited for the first season, ensuring they each could have an episode that reflected their vision of horror. As Kent puts it:

“It was a beautiful experience making a shorter film, one where I was offered complete freedom. Final cut is very rare for most directors today but it shouldn’t be. Guillermo has given 8 directors something very precious in the making of this series.”

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities also features episodes by David Prior (The Empty Man), Vincenzo Natali (Cube, Splice), Keith Thomas (The Vigil), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight, Red Riding Hood), and Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night). del Toro develops Cabinet of Curiosities with producers and longtime collaborators J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water) and Gary Ungar (Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy).

Netflix has released two episodes of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities each day, starting on Tuesday, October 25. The last two episodes premiered today, Friday, October 28. Check out the teaser trailer for “The Murmuring” and “The Viewing” below.