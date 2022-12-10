There have been so many great iconic versions of the Pinocchio story over the decades. The most famous one is Disney’s 1940s animated rendition, but director Gullermo del Toro and Netflix are about to release a new Pinocchio that may challenge that classic’s animated crown. The more twisted and dark stop-motion animated take on Carlo Collodi’s source material releases this Friday, December 9, on the popular streamer. Now with the film’s Netflix debut, Funko has unveiled their Pop line for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

The line includes four vinyl figures which feature Geppetto, the Wood Sprite, Black Rabbit, and Pinocchio who comes with his trusted cricket. The coolest thing about these figures is that they look ripped straight out of the film. Given that this version is animated, that lends itself better to more screen accurate Pops. Especially since this was a stop-motion animated project which uses real life models/figures to create motion through still images. Just like in the film itself, the level of detail on this particular set of Pops is insane. Whether it's the line detail found throughout Pinocchio, Black Rabbit’s creepy blue under skeleton, or Geppetto’s rough looking beard texture, there was a lot of care and love put into these figures.

Netflix’s Pinocchio looks like a darker, more gothic fantasy, take on the source material then fans are used to. While the amount of Pinocchio content we have been getting has seemed like a lot, with Disney just releasing a live-action remake of their own animated film back in September, del Toro is separating his own film from the pack by presenting a love letter to a sadly forgotten style of animation. Stop-motion animation was best known for the Rankin/Bass Christmas specials of the ‘60s and ‘70s. The style was also famously used in Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. However, since the dawn of CGI animation in the mid ‘90s, stop-motion has only been reserved for studios like Aardman Animations who specialize in the craft.

That’s why it’s so great that a prolific filmmaker like del Toro is putting a glowing spotlight on the animation style once again. With del Toro’s dark and twisted filmography featuring Pan's Labyrinth, Crimson Peak, The Devil's Backbone, and the Hellboy duology, there’s no better director to bring Pinocchio’s story to life in such a beautifully eerie way. Pinocchio now joins 2022’s other stop-motion hit Mad God in bringing this niche animation style back into the public eye where it belongs.

Netflix’s Pinocchio hits the streamer on December 9 with the film thus far dazzling audiences and critics alike with a jaw-dropping 97% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The images can be viewed down below, and you can find more information on Funko’s new Pinocchio line on their website.

