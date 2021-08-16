Arc System Works has announced their next DLC character for Guilty Gear Strive will be the returning character Jack-O Valentine. She will be releasing at the end of the month.

Just before the start of the North American Top 8 of Guilty Gear Strive at EVO 2021, Jack-O Valentine was shown off as the second character being added to the roster, bringing the total number of characters to 17. She joins the recently released series newcomer Goldlewis Dickinson in the Season Pass, which also will include one more character released in 2021. The last two characters in the Pass as well as new stages and story content will be coming in 2022. Jack-O was first introduced as a playable character in Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator- and plays a central role in the story mode of that game as well as Guilty Gear Strive.

As explained in her official description, Jack-O is an AI construct that contains the consciousness of Aria Hale, Sol Badguy's lover. In her announcement trailer, Jack-O showed off her moveset and while many of her normal buttons and moves are the same, her main playstyle seems to be heavily changed from the last time she was playable.

In Revelator, Jack-O has a playstyle that revolves around placing down houses that would spawn minions akin to a tower defense game. These minions could attack the opponent from the air, ground, and range depending on which type of minion they were. She could also enter a stance that would allow her do to things like buff her minions, have them explode, and give her a shield. All of these features made her one of the most unique characters introduced in the long running fighting game series.

From the brief look we got from her in Strive, it seems that Jack-O will no longer be placing houses, instead being forced to summon each individual minion personally. She will also be able to hit the minions to send them flying across the stage and looks as if she can give them commands. Arc System Works will release a video giving a deeper look at the character and her new move list in the near future, so we will have to wait to get a full overview of the character.

Guilty Gear Strive is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Jack-O Valentine will be released on August 27 for owners of the Season Pass and available for everyone else on August 30. Watch Jack-O Valentine's announcement trailer video below:

