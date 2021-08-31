Paramount+ has released the first images for Guilty Party, a new Funny or Die comedy series from Dead to Me's Rebecca Addelman and starring Underworld's Kate Beckinsale, ahead of its premiere next month.

Guilty Party also stars Geoff Stults (Little Fires Everywhere), Laurie Davidson (The Good Liar), Andre Hyland (The Death of Dick Long), Tiya Sircar (Good Sam), and Alanna Ubach (Euphoria).

The series is a half-hour comedy described as "genre-bending," and follows a journalist investigating the story of a woman who maimed and murdered her husband, but the path to the truth is complicated and apparently really funny.

Addelman not only created the show but is executive producing alongside director Trent O'Donnell, Beckinsale, Mosaic's Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen, as well as Funny or Die's Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler, Mike Farah and co-executive producers Becca Kinskey and Whitney Hodack.

There are two things of note that make this announcement exciting. The first one is the prospect of Beckinsale being in another comedy after her stellar turn in Jolt, her many years doing the Underworld movies (yes, they are comedies too, haven't you noticed?), and of course the fantastic Click with Adam Sandler.

The second thing to note is the "genre-bending" part of the announcement in relation to this being a comedy about a grisly murder investigation. We've got some great parodies of the true crime genre recently, between the criminally underseen American Vandal, to the recent gem Only Murders in the Building, both of which offer hilarious comedies that also double down as very tense and thrilling murder mysteries in their own right.

It remains to be seen if Guilty Party becomes as good as those two shows, but you can judge for yourself when the show premieres with the first two episodes of its 10-episode first season on October 14. In the meantime, check out the first images below.

