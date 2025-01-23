There’s something about guilty pleasure shows that just makes viewers feel good. These are the shows viewers love to curl up in front of the TV at home, but often don’t tell anyone they actually watch. Some, however, declare with pride that they’re a fan and aren’t ashamed to admit it.

There’s a reason these shows are guilty pleasures. They are either corny or totally devoid of any intelligent discourse. Nonetheless, there’s something to say for turning the brain off, sitting back, and enjoying mindless entertainment every now and then. If that is just what the doctor ordered, these are among the best guilty pleasure shows to watch.

10 Glee (2009-2015)

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan

There’s a group of fans of Glee who wear their love of the show on their sleeves with pride. Then there are closeted fans who don’t want anyone to know that they have watched every season of Glee. But while it’s a musical series and a teen drama, there’s something about Glee that appeals to all types of viewers.

The series follows a group of misfit students in the glee club at high school who deal with their clashing personalities and lack of social status. Glee tackled serious topics throughout its run, too, from teen pregnancy to sexual identity and bullying. But It's humorous, often silly and exaggerated angles along with the catchy song covers make Glee a lighthearted and fun watch.

9 Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

Created by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage

Set in New York, Gossip Girl is a teen drama that one would think adults have no business watching. But many adored the show, living vicariously through the group of teenagers navigating life in the Upper East Side. Further solidifying its appeal for a new generation, the plot centers around a mysterious blogger known as Gossip Girl who secretly writes about the social happenings among the group, including private details of their lives. The entire show is about everyone, including viewers, trying to figure out who is the secret author.

Gossip Girl is one of those juicy teen dramas that viewers get sucked into. Some may pretend they only watch when it’s on in the background. But this is the type of show people tuned into week after week, telling friends they were “washing their hair” or “feeling under the weather” so they could secretly watch in peace.

8 Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino

Gilmore Girls is one of those shows where its biggest critics were also its biggest fans. So many fans pretended not to be as invested in the show and the lives of single mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and her incredibly smart teenage daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel).

Crossing generations, the story is so relatable to all types of viewers, from teenagers who felt a kinship with Rory despite some things about her that don’t make sense today, to single parents who understand Lorelai’s challenges in dating. Adults and kids, alike, loved the depiction of parenting from both sides. Yet for some reason, Gilmore Girls is viewed as a corny show that many try to hide their love to avoid being judged.