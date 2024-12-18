Cinema and music are practically inseparable. Most films have a score of some kind — even silent movies have soundtracks to play over the moving images. Some of the greatest movie scores ever made are so good that you can listen to them outside the context of the film itself, and many (like the one for "Jaws") are often parodied and paid homage to throughout popular culture. However, a particular subsection of music has a particular amount of character: the solo. There are plenty of good ones from a variety of instruments, from all the tremendous saxophone improvisations from 1988's Bird to Ron Burgundy's flute solo in Anchorman.

The guitar is probably the instrument that will get audiences most excited. The solo is a time when the musician can really let loose, and a great guitar solo can elevate a song to new emotional heights. This freedom of expression can come in the form of anything from an extremely fast display of '80s-style shredding to a more minimalist but nonetheless effective approach. The best solos are usually more than just someone playing fast, and they don't even need to have any other instruments playing with them. For all the rockers out there, the best guitar solos in movies run the gamut from sounding cool and being funny to significantly impacting the plot, showing character development, and fitting seamlessly in with the film's narrative.

10 Rufus's Solo

'Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure' (1989)

This is one of those short and sweet solos that doesn't need a song to go with it. In Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, Ted (Keanu Reeves) asks Rufus (George Carlin) if he knows how to play. Rufus modestly says that he knows "a little" and then proceeds to solo on an electric guitar like it's nobody's business. This guy clearly puts in his practice, as he's able to do all of this in front of several others (which might make others so nervous that they mess up).

Acclaimed comedian George Carlin clearly isn't the one shredding here (that credit goes to Stevie Salas), as the camera cuts between a shot of the guitar and a shot of Rufus's face. No matter; that solo still looks awesome. It lasts less than thirty seconds, but that's all you need to impress your buddies. After he's done, Ted exclaims, "Most outstanding, Rufus!" Outstanding indeed. It's a moment that helps make this one of the best sci-fi comedies of all time and demonstrates that solos can be funny and impressive at the same time.

9 Nigel's spinning solo

'This Is Spinal Tap' (1984)

This Is Spinal Tap is easily one of the best satires of all time because it contains so many of the funniest rock-n-roll moments in cinema. One of them has to be Nigel's (Christopher Guest) solo when he's wearing the black-and-white-striped shirt and lets himself fall backward onto the stage floor. He continues to play on the ground, trying to look cool but realizing that he can't spin on the ground the way he wants to. So he motions for one of the employees to literally drag him in a circle and then pick him back up.

This solo is kind of a mess, which is the point. Much more amusing than impressive, this scene wonderfully makes fun of the rockers who prioritize looking the part over sounding good. It's all the more hilarious because of the spectacle, with all the other band members hardly playing any better. Of course, the crowd loves it, and so do we. Even forty years after its release, This is Spinal Tap still reigns as the greatest mockumentary of them all.

8 Chong's Ridiculously Loud Solo

'Cheech and Chong's Next Movie' (1980)

Cheech and Chong's Next Movie may not be as good as its predecessor, Up in Smoke, but it does have a hell of a loud solo. Chong (Tommy Chong) unknowingly terrorizes the neighborhood by playing at a higher volume than human beings are meant to hear. Then he briefly goes into what sounds like the riff to Jimi Hendrix's "Foxy Lady" and returns to doing his own thing. He's got skills, no doubt, but he also needs to be stopped.

It's funny to see people cover their ears and fall to the ground as if ducking for cover under attack. We also see people running away, a child trying to continue their piano lesson, and a dog putting its paws on its head. Cheech (Cheech Marin) heroically makes his way to Chong so he can shut off the amp, which proves exceptionally difficult. The way he struggles to the front door makes it look like a gust of wind is blowing him back. Overall, the comic effect is strong enough to make it on this list.

7 The climactic solo

'Freaky Friday' (2003)

Near the end of 2003's Freaky Friday, Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and her mother, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), are still in the wrong bodies. Unfortunately for them, it's time for Anna's competition at the House of Blues with her band, Pink Slip. In her daughter's body, Tess is so obviously clueless that Anna rushes backstage to unplug the main guitar. She then gets a guitar for herself and plugs that one in just in time to perform the solo. It redeems the performance in the eyes of the audience, and it sounds really good, too.

Props to Jamie Lee Curtis for learning how to play the guitar so that it could look like she's the one performing the solo we hear. It's heartwarming to see mother and daughter working together to make sure Anna's band can do well in the competition, and the scene builds up to the surprise solo very well. It's also hilarious to watch Tess pretending to play. Combining humor with pathos, surprise, and solid punk rock, this solo helps make this one of the best body-swap movies ever.

6 Zack Mooneyham's Concert Solo

'School of Rock' (2003)

The climax in School of Rock is so satisfying, as Dewey (one of Jack Black's most iconic roles) and the class get to perform the song that Zack (Joey Gaydos Jr.) himself wrote. There are two fun solos in it, Dewey's and Zack's, but the better one is Zack's for several reasons. First of all, this is Zack's song, and it's good to see that Dewey was selfless enough to decide they would perform this kid's work.

Structurally, since Zack's solo comes second, there is a greater build-up to it. Dewey's is solid, but it's more like an in-between kind of thing. Zack's solo has a more definitive feel to it and gives Dewey the confidence to go for a crowd surf. If it weren't for the kids' performances, including Zack's, Dewey wouldn't have been able to pull that off. Viewers also catch a glimpse of Zack's father accepting a compliment about his son's performance. As Mr. Mooneyham had disapproved of rock up until this point, this solo feels all the more victorious.