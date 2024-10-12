The Gulf War was an engagement that occurred after Iraq invaded the tiny Middle-Eastern nation of Kuwait. The Iraqi government invaded on account of the fact that Kuwait was indebted to them, so Iraq felt it could seize Kuwait's oil assets as payment. The response from the United Nations was huge, with numerous other nations getting involved, including the United States.

This led to what is perhaps more famously known as Operation Desert Shield, which was followed by Operation Desert Storm. The war itself ran from 1990 until 1991, though it caused catastrophic destruction. With it being a fairly recent conflict, there haven't really been a whole lot of movies made on the subject, especially because it's still kind of a fresh wound. But that hasn't stopped filmmakers from trying. These are the best war movies set during the Gulf War, reminding audiences of a bloody conflict fought just three decades ago.

10 'Operation Simoom' (1999)

Directed by Wladyslaw Pasikowski

Operation Simoon is a Polish film from Wladyslaw Pasikowski, who isn't super famous internationally, but is kind of a big deal domestically. This movie is actually a spy film about the various espionage operations going on during the Gulf War. The movie doesn't feature a whole lot of action, preferring to focus on behind-the-scenes intrigue, since it's more grounded in reality.

For what few movies exist about the Gulf War, Operation Simoom is still one of the better ones

The movie ultimately received mixed reviews, with long-time fans of Pasikowski finding themselves a little disappointed. That said, for what few movies exist about the Gulf War, it's still one of the better ones. If you are interested in a political thriller about the Gulf War, this is one worth checking out, however, don't worry if you can't get ahold of it. You aren't missing anything life-changing.

9 'The Devil's Double' (2011)

Directed by Lee Tamahori

Critics were torn about the quality of The Devil's Double, but audiences seemed to like it a little more. Only a little, though--it's not perfect. The movie comes as a sinister view at the inner workings of the house of ruthless Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. In this film, Hussein is played by Philip Quast in the years leading up to and during the Gulf War.

The primary character is an Iraqi soldier named Yahia (Dominic Cooper), who is assigned a role to be a body double for Saddam's son, Uday Hussein. It portrays the brutal crimes that the family committed during their tyrannical reign, covering everything from their rise to power through to Saddam's eventual execution in 2003. It's a bit of an uncomfortable watch, and hasn't aged very well, but if you've ever been morbidly curious about how evil Hussein actually was, look no farther than this flick.

The Devil's Double Release Date February 11, 2011 Director Lee Tamahori Cast Dominic Cooper , Ludivine Sagnier , Raad Rawi , Mem Ferda , Dar Salim , Khalid Laith Runtime 109

8 'Dawn of the World' (2008)

Directed by Abbas Fahdel

Dawn of the World is an Iraqi-French film about the little-known ethnic group known as the Ahwaris, referring to those who live in the Mesopatamian Marshlands in the southern regions of Iraq. A young couple gets married, but is almost immediately forced to separate with the outbreak of the Gulf War.

Dawn of the World earns points for shedding light on an often-overlooked group of people in the world.

What results is a sense of loss and isolation as they and the husband's best friend seek to find their place in the world both during and after the war. Dawn of the World won quite a few awards from various lesser-known organizations, but just because these organizations aren't as famous as, say, the Oscars, that doesn't mean they aren't credible. It's not an excellent movie, but it's rather good and definitely enjoyable. It also earns points for shedding light on an often-overlooked group of people in the world.

7 'The One That Got Away' (1996)

Directed by Paul Greengrass

The One That Got Away is a TV movie directed by Paul Greengrass, perhaps most famous for his stellar work directing Captain Phillips in 2013. Normally, the phrase "the one that got away" usually refers to a love interest, but this movie has very little to do with romance. It's based on a book of the same name by Chris Ryan following the true tale of a SAS squadron during the height of the Gulf War.

The One that Got Away received some pretty positive reviews, even though it's kind of hard to get ahold of nowadays

The SAS may be known as the jewel in Britain's crown, and one of the finest special forces units in the world, but this film illustrates how even they can be defeated, with only a few members of the squad surviving their dire circumstances. The movie received some pretty positive reviews, even though it's kind of hard to get ahold of nowadays. Still, it's worth watching if you're into a more action-oriented portrayal of the Gulf War.

6 'Jarhead' (2005)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Jarhead was a bit of a disappointing movie on account of its atrocious marketing. It was advertised as a war-action movie, but it's actually more of a drama. Granted, it's still just fine. Nothing remarkable, but it's good. The title, Jarhead, is a nickname given to United States Marines by people in other branches in the US military, and as such, the movie heavily revolves around the inner working of the United States Marine Corps during the Gulf War.

It's actually a biopic based upon a memoir by Anthony Swafford, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. Being based on a true story, much of it is about the life of a soldier at home and on base rather than taking viewers straight into the action. There's a little bit of it, but not a huge amount. In any case, it was commended for the portayal of boredom and isolation that many US Marines felt when away overseas.

5 'Live from Baghdad' (2002)

Directed by Mick Jackson

Live from Baghdad is a direct-to-television movie that starred some pretty heavy hitters, such as Michael Keaton and Helena Bonham-Carter. In this drama, Keaton plays Robert Wiener, a CNN reporter who makes the brave decision to go to Iraq and cover the newly-emerging crisis following the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. Bonham-Carter plays Ingrid Formanek, who also winds up in Baghdad to cover the war.

Bonham-Carter's performance in this TV movie earned her nominations from both the Emmys and the Golden Globes for her sensational work. As with many other war-drama movies, the action is next to none, but it's still a fascinating story about the dangers reporters had to brave to ensure that the American public saw the atrocities unfolding halfway across the world.

4 'Airlift' (2016)

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon

Airlift is a recent Indian film that has never, ever gotten the attention that it deserves. The movie takes place during the first stages of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait, where there are many Indian nationals living for business purposes. One of these nationals is Ranjit Katyal (Akshay Kumar), who is assigned by his government to undertake the mass evacuation of his fellow countrymen as the country collapses around him.

Though the story is fictionalized, it is based on an actual problem, one that studied extensively by the film's director, eventually inspiring the film. Clearly, he knew what he was talking about, because the film was praised for its stellar portrayal of the event. On top of that, Kumar puts his heart and soul into this performance, making the sense of drama feel much more down-to-earth and serious, making for one fantastic tale about ordinary people performing extraordinary deeds.

Directed by Jonathan Demme

The Manchurian Candidate is a political thriller based on a 1959 novel by Richard Condon. This is the second adaptation of the novel, the first coming out back in 1962. Obviously, the Gulf War hadn't happened at the time the originals came out, so they focused on the Korean War. As such, the 2004 film was reworked to fit a more modern setting, but its impact still remains the same.

In this newer film, Denzel Washington stars as Major Bennett Marco, a military official who is caught up in a sinister scheme involving soldiers being kidnapped and brainwashed for nefarious purposes. Based upon conspiracy theories and some really twisted criminal syndicates, The Manchurian Candidate may not be the most action-packed war film, but it's definitely a good one if you're looking for something a little different.

2 'Courage Under Fire' (1996)

Directed by Edward Zwick

Denzel Washington once again stars in Courage Under Fire, this time as Lieutenant Colonel Nathaniel Serling. Serling is a former tank commander, who, while serving in the Gulf War accidentally blew up one of the United States' own tanks during a disorienting night battle. Instead of being reprimanded, the traumatized veteran was given a Medal of Honour and a desk job, with the government sweeping the friendly fire incident under the rug.

Years later, Serling is assigned to determine whether a deceased helicopter commander should receive the Medal of Honour herself. The harrowing drama dives deep into Serling's inner guilt over killing his comrades, his best friend among them. He is forced to grapple with this guilt all while the US government pressures him to make his decision quickly, completely glossing over everything affecting him. In essence, the movie examines a very different kind of courage under fire: not in the literal sense, but in the emotional sense, as Serling has to make his choice while dealing with the pressure.

1 'Three Kings' (1999)

Directed by David O. Russell

Three Kings is undoubtedly the most popular movie about the Gulf War, even though it's about the furthest thing from realistic you could ask for. The movie is set during the Iraqi Uprisings of 1991, which came as a direct result of the Gulf War. Three soldiers, played by George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, and Ice Cube hear rumors of a potential treasure hidden in the desert, and embark upon a quest to find it.

Three Kings comes as an action/comedy film, with some really dark humour littered throughout the entirety of the film. But the humour isn't the only thing that makes it brilliant--it's star-studded cast bring masterful performances, and though their combination might seem a little odd, they have electrifying chemistry together. It's the perfect war-comedy film, and easily the best movie about the Gulf War ever made.

