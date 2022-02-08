Gumby, Pokey, and all of their pals and nemeses are coming back once again.

Gumby and Pokey are heading back to the world of Hollywood. The two stop-animation stars, along with the rest of the gang, have been picked up by FOX, who plans to reboot the beloved series and venture out to create a slew of new content based around the green, anthropomorphic figure.

Along with a brand new animated series, the network is planning to give Gumby a live-action makeover, NFTs, a new product line, and more. Joining together with the Emmy Award-winning Bento Box Entertainment, Tubi, and Blockchain Creative Labs, FOX hopes to bring the iconic cartoon back to life for a new wave of fans.

Following a bit of back and forth, the mega network worked out a deal with the son of Art Clokey, Gumby’s creator, to gain the rights to the hit character and others surrounding him. Joseph Clokey struck a deal with the FOX Entertainment CEO, Charlie Collier who was the first to break the news of the acquisition.

Of the dream to take over a title as big as Gumby, Collier commented that the race for top tier intellectual property “is fierce” and that he was thrilled to gain the rights to a group of characters and a universe that has a “built-in awareness and affinity.” Adding onto that sentiment, the Entertainment CEO said the network was “proud to be home” to the old favorites and rounded out his statement saying, “Welcome one and all.”

Art Clokey’s creation of Gumby and his best friend, an orange talking horse named Pokey, became an overnight sensation on NBC back in 1955 with the premiere of The Gumby Show. Each week, the characters took on new adventures and learning experiences until the series bowed out in 1969.

After the initial drop in interest surrounding the adventures of the green clay character, the series came back around in 1987 on home video, reigniting the show’s following. Because of this revived interest, in 1988, the series was brought back for new episodes by Lorimar-Telepictures. Following the newest installment, a feature length film was made in 1995 titled, Gumby: The Movie.

Since the film, Gumby has been in and out of popularity, but always comes back stronger than ever to bring life lessons to the younger generations through incredible stop-motion clay animation. With the huge names involved in this new revival of Gumby and friends, we can only expect to see a continued thoughtful storyline paired with masterful animation.

