Before there was the iconic film Bonnie and Clyde, there was Gun Crazy. A passionate, violent noir thriller from 1950, it has stood the test of time and remains an extremely important film from the time period. Directed by Joseph H. Lewis, Gun Crazy stood out from the crowd during the noir boom for its torrid love affairs, daring femme fatales, and action sequences. The film stars Peggy Cummins and John Dahl, and both give simmering performances that make it an epic, lovers-on-the-run saga, as well as solidifying it as a classic American film.

Co-written by Dalton Trumbo while he was blacklisted from Hollywood and MacKinlay Kantor, Trumbo used the alias Millard Kaufman for its credits. It was based upon the short story, The Saturday Evening Post, and the film is a tight, 90-minute escapade of crime. Due to code restrictions in Hollywood at the time, Cummins and Dahl's on-screen affair couldn't be explored as it could have been otherwise, but the actors' performances are riveting nonetheless, and a main reason for why the film remains the sultry noir it is.

What Is 'Gun Crazy' About?

Dahl stars as the gun-crazed gentleman, Bart Tare, who has lived his life with one thing on his mind: guns. Long before the fame of West Side Story, a young Russ Tamblyn plays the kid Bart, who winds up in court after he tries stealing a gun from the store, simply because he's obsessed. Fast-forward many years, and Bart has returned home after serving in the army teaching marksmanship. He then stumbles upon the enigmatic sharpshooter, Annie Laurie Starr, who is in town with a carnival show, and the two fall for each other. Sharing a mutual love for guns, Annie leaves the carnival, and the two get married. They then begin a bank robbing spree and quickly become wanted criminals and killers. As Bart struggles with the morality of what they're doing, Annie descends into violence, leaving them both crazed.

‘Gun Crazy’ Has One of the Most Violent, Wild Femme Fatales in Noir