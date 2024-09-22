What does one get when one makes an action movie that mixes explosive gunplay with creatively choreographed martial arts? A gun fu film, of course. These are action movies that focus on close-quarter combat involving highly stylized gunfights, martial arts sequences, and frenetic acrobatics. They can be some of the most energetic and entertaining outings in the genre, having some of the most nail-biting and visually dazzling action scenes one can find.

From classic precursors of the genre as people know it today, like Hard Boiled, to more modern examples of pure gun fu goodness, like Deadpool, this subgenre may not have a very long history, but it's been delighting audiences around the world for as long as it's existed. After all, what can be more fun than a cleverly edited film full of physics-defying stunts and lead-eating goons? These are the best gun fu movies, capturing all the hectic intensity of hand-to-hand combat and the explosiveness of weaponry.

10 'Equilibrium' (2002)

Directed by Kurt Wimmer

One of the most underrated sci-fi films of the 2000s, Equilibrium stars Christian Bale as John Preston, one of cinema's action heroes with the highest kill count (racking up a whopping 118 kills, more than even many horror villains). It's set in an oppressive future where feelings in all of their forms are illegal. It's here that Preston, a man of the law, rises to overthrow the system and the state.

Though it was poorly received by critics, Equilibrium soon became an underappreciated darling of many action movie fans. It has impressive technical qualities that make its many fight scenes stand out, enhanced by a distinctive and striking visual style and language. These sequences are relentless and hyper-stylized to the point of being delightfully silly, making this one of the best R-rated sci-fi films of its decade.

9 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' (2014)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Based on the popular comic book of the same title, Kingsman: The Secret Service is one of the most over-the-top and delightfully idiosyncratic action films of recent years. It's about a spy organization that recruits a promising young street kid into their training program while a global threat emerges from the mind of a twisted tech genius.

From the explosive final confrontation to the non-stop church scene, Kingsman is filled with mindblowing gun fu sequences, making it one of the coolest action movies of all time. Colin Firth is an unexpected yet spectacular action hero, while Taron Egerton makes for a compelling protagonist. Coupling its eye-popping action with its ensemble of colorful characters and its simple yet entertaining plot, it's proof that given the right material, director Matthew Vaughn can truly do wonders.

8 'John Wick' (2014)

Directed by Chad Stahelski

At this point, John Wick pretty much needs no introduction. The character and his highly successful franchise have become the biggest action movie icons of today, and for good reason. The first film, the one that gave birth to this massive pop-cultural phenomenon, is one of the best vigilante movies ever made. It follows the titular character, an ex-hitman who comes out of retirement to get revenge on the gangsters who killed his dog and stole his car.

Story and character-wise, John Wick is as simple and plain a film as they come. However, it more than makes up for this with everything it gets right: Keanu Reeves at the top of his game, a straightforward message about the destructive nature of revenge, and — of course — some of the most brutal, best-choreographed, most entertaining gun fu fight sequences in cinema history. John Wick spawned countless copycats, but none could measure against its daring and hyper-violent creativity.

7 'Deadpool' (2016)

Directed by Tim Miller

Deadpool is another anti-hero that doesn't really need an introduction. After Ryan Reynolds and Tim Miller brought the character into the general public's consciousness with their 2016 adaptation, the Merc with a Mouth has become one of the most ubiquitous elements of modern pop culture. His debut solo movie, 2016's Deadpool, is a raunchy rom-com where a wisecracking mercenary gets experimented on and becomes immortal but hideously scarred, so he sets out to find the man who ruined his looks.

One of the most legendary R-rated action movies of the 2010s, Deadpool is an action extravaganza full of blood, guts, cartoonish action, and a very particular sense of humor. Not everyone will find this unhinged and explosive romp funny, but those who do are bound to have a blast of fun with what's easily one of the most purely fun comic book movies that have come out over the past decade.

6 'The Man from Nowhere' (2010)

Directed by Lee Jeong-beom

The South Korean gem The Man from Nowhere is the tale of a quiet pawnshop keeper with a violent past. In the hopes of saving the child who's become his only friend, he singlehandedly takes on a drug and organ trafficking ring. The film is absolutely thrilling and full of uncontainable energy, but it also has a strong emotional core to anchor all the action.

One of the best movies about reluctant heroes, The Man from Nowhere has some of the most badass gun fu scenes that lovers of the subgenre will ever witness. However, its focus on high-octane thrills never detracts from its potent narrative, which has some of the most compelling character and thematic development any action fan could hope for.

5 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (2023)

Directed by Chad Stahelski

Never had the John Wick franchise been better than in its momentous latest installment: John Wick: Chapter 4. One of the highest-rated action films of the past 10 years on Rotten Tomatoes, it follows Wick uncovering a path to defeat the powerful High Table. However, he must first face a new enemy with alliances all over the globe to finally earn his freedom.

Reeves is as phenomenal as ever, and with new players like the legendary Donnie Yen and Hiroyuki Sanada also along for the ride and a brilliant villain in Bill Skarsgård, the franchise has never been better or more thrilling. The choreography is genius, with some of the most memorable and nail-biting action sequences in the series, and Wick's masterful gun fu antics are as delightful to watch for fans as they were back in 2014.

4 'The Killer' (1989)

Directed by John Woo

John Woo, king of films full of heroic bloodshed, made one of the best in his original The Killer (which he made a remake of this year, though fans wish he hadn't). The movie stars common Woo collaborator Chow Yun-fat as a disillusioned assassin who takes one last hit in the hopes of using his earnings to restore the vision of a singer he accidentally blinded.

The iconic Woo is typically credited with inventing and constantly re-inventing the gun fu film, so it's only logical that he's made several of the subgenre's best representatives. The Killer is one such movie, mixing profound philosophical themes of honor and suffering with some of the coolest, most physics-defying stunts imaginable. Those unfamiliar with Woo's signature style might not want to start here, but those who love characters floating in the air while they shoot a hundred bullets are guaranteed to love The Killer.

3 'Police Story' (1985)

Directed by Jackie Chan

The iconic Jackie Chan made numerous legendary action flicks in his native Hong Kong before he jumped over the pond to Hollywood. Some may argue that his best film is Police Story, arguably one of the earliest gun fu movies ever. It's the story of a virtuous police officer who has to clear his name after the drug dealer he's chasing frames him for the murder of a dirty cop.

This now-legendary fan-favorite is easily one of Jackie Chan's best movies, displaying all his greatest and most entertaining strengths as an action star. The actor is well-known for performing death-defying stunts, and Police Story holds some of his coolest moments as an action hero. Its mixture of dark slapstick comedy, butt-kicking martial arts, and hyper-choreographed gunplay is nothing short of flawless. A pioneer of the modern action genre, Police Story is nothing short of perfect.