‘Gundam Build Fighters’: For Gunpla Fans & the Gundam-Curious | Saturday Mourning Cartoons

Get out your nippers, files, and X-Acto knives, it’s time for Gunpla! We’re digging into a listener recommendation and checking out Gundam Build Fighters, an anime series in the vast and varied Gundam universe that puts the focus on fans of the giant mobile suits and their small-scale plastic model kits. While this may be a kid-friendly version of the Gundam story that focuses on model-building and battling instead of space-based warfare and using orbiting colonies as a weapon of mass destruction, don’t let that fool you; there’s plenty of action to be found once the Gundams get going. But is it worth a watch? We’re joined by Charlie Visconage to find out!

