As part of its Geeked Week celebration, Netflix decided to unveil a thrilling sneak peek of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance. The dystopian animated series is set during a time in which two nations are at constant war, and the turning point might come with the creation of the Mobile Suit, a massive robot-like weapon that gives Zeon Force the upper hand. Eleven months later, though, the tides change dramatically. We'll fully discover why when the series premieres on October 17.

In the sneak peek that Netflix unveiled, the quality of the animation in Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance truly stands out. The series is the first to use Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5, and if you're just casually watching or passing by the TV while the show is playing, it would be pretty easy to mistake Gundam for a live-action production. The setting is also intense: the design makes it look like a war movie with dystopian elements that you usually see in franchises like The Purge and The Hunger Games. In a nutshell, it's a must-watch.

Of course, the Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance sneak peek saves the best for last, and we get a glimpse of the Mobile Suits themselves by the end of it. The bulk of the series will take place in a crucial moment filled with tension: when a Zeon-controlled base in Europe gets invaded by the Earth Federation and the battalion starts bringing in the big guns to reclaim their territory. That's when an entire Mobile Suit platoon starts dropping from the air to launch a massive attack.

Gundam Has a Lasting Legacy

As the name indicates, Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is part of the Gundam franchise, a sci-fi anime series that has been around for the better part of the last 45 years. However, Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is only the second entry in the franchise to be made in 3D animation. The previous installment in the format was the 2004 miniseries Mobile Suit Gundam MS IGLOO.

Additionally, Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance might give fans a hint of the direction and tone that Netflix will go for in its next Gundam project — the live-action movie that was announced back in 2018. Details of the adaptation are still kept under wraps, but so far we know that Brian K. Vaughan (Paper Girls) has been attached to write the screenplay and Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) will serve as the director. Adapting revered anime titles to live-action format is something that always riles up fanbases, but since Netflix seems to have a solid grasp on these types of adaptations lately, the Gundam live-action movie may surprise audiences.

Netflix premieres Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance on October 17. You can watch the sneak peek above.

Get Netflix