When it comes to the action genre, the Hemsworth brothers seem to have a pretty decent handle on things and that is set to continue with the eldest, Luke Hemsworth starring in the action thriller, Gunner alongside Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman. While Hemsworth plays the film's protagonist, Freeman is set to step into a villainous role as a drug kingpin. Now, the action thriller has revealed our first look at its characters.

Gunner is an action thriller that follows a Special Ops veteran Lee Gunner (Hemsworth), who in needing some family bonding time, takes his two sons on a fishing trip. However, Gunner’s sons stumble upon a massive drug cartel operation which leads to them being kidnapped by the son of the gang’s kingpin Kendrick Ryker (Freeman) and this enrages Gunner enough to go against the drug cartel. Ryker runs his organization successfully, despite being in prison, until he is faced with Gunner, who wreaks havoc on the gang in a bid to save his sons. Hemsworth’s character in the action thriller is described as an ex-Special Ops agent with elite combat skills that neither the kingpin nor his sicarios saw coming.

Gunner is directed by Dimitri Logothetis whose credits include Kickboxer: Retaliation and Jiu Jitsu starring Nicolas Cage and Tony Jaa. Logothetis directs from a script by The Fast And The Furious franchise creator Gary Scott Thompson. The film is produced by Joel Shapiro (Killerman and Dear Dictator). After the casting of Freeman as the movie's villain, Logothetis shared high praise for Freeman, highlighting his favorite character from the legendary actor's catalog: "I feel so privileged to have Morgan Freeman in Gunner. One of my most favorite and unforgettable performances of his is when he played the villain Thaddeus Bradley in Now You See Me. Freeman is deceivingly complex and perfect for Gunner."

Image via Highland Film Group

RELATED: ‘A Good Person’ Review: Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman Deal With Addiction in Zach Braff’s Uneven Attempt at Maturity

The Hemsworth Brothers in Action

The Hemsworth brothers are famed for their collective devotion to the action genre. The older brother to Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth, Luke has enjoyed a stellar career of his own. His credits include HBO’s critically acclaimed sci-fi drama Westworld and other projects like crime thriller Crypto. His younger brother, Chris is perhaps the most famous of the trio given his close affiliations with the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he takes on the mantle of the Nordic God of Thunder, Thor. Chris is set to return to screens with Extraction 2, and recently released posters depict him as the ultimate action man. Liam is by no means let out of the parade, with roles in Land of Bad and stepping into the role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher, he can equally hold his own.

Gunner does not yet have a release date but stay tuned at Collider for future updates. While we wait for more news on Gunner, you can check out the first image above and watch our conversation with Chris Hemsworth on Thor: Love and Thunder down below.