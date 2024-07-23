The Big Picture The official trailer for Gunner features parachutes, stunts, explosions, Morgan Freeman's iconic voice, and a desperate father played by Luke Hemsworth.

Do you love parachutes and/or stunts involving parachutes? How about ATVs, motorcycles, and dirt bikes? Explosions? And, what about the soulful voice of Morgan Freeman? What’s not to love about all these things - especially the last one? Put them together, and you’ve got the official trailer for Gunner, the latest high-octane flick to come from Gary Scott Thompson, the writer behind The Fast and the Furious and more. Starring Luke Hemsworth (Westworld) as a desperate father attempting to save his sons from a ruthless drug syndicate, today’s new teaser has just about everything you could want from an action-packed thrill ride.

After taking a step back from his position as a green beret in the U.S. Army, Lee Gunner (Hemsworth) is looking forward to becoming the family man he’s always wanted to be. Hoping to enjoy some bonding time with his two sons, Gunner takes them out for a little bonding time deep into the woods. It’s there amid the roaring engines of their ATVs that the trio stumbles into a secret drug organization. When the gang’s leader kidnaps his sons, Gunner has but one choice - break into the prison where the kingpin’s father (Freeman) is being held and strike up a little fatherly deal. It’s an easy trade-off - Gunner’s sons for his enemy’s father.

Filling out the title’s ensemble cast is a call sheet that includes Mykel Shannon (Kick-Ass 2), Yulia Klass (Sugar Mountain), Grant Feely (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Connor DeWolfe (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers). Gunner is the latest project to come from filmmaker Dimitri Logothetis, who has made his bread and butter in movie making with similarly action-driven productions. In the past, Logothetis has stood behind the Nicolas Cage-led martial arts-heavy Jiu Jitsu and the Kickboxer franchise.

'Gunner' Is an Action Writer’s Dream

As we mentioned at the top, Gunner was co-penned by Thompson, who worked on the film’s script alongside its director. Beyond his work as the scribe of the 2001 movie that redefined the word “family” and kicked off a franchise, Thompson is known for writing the story for both the 2000 sci-fi flick Hollow Man and its 2006 sequel, Hollow Man 2. Other credits of Thompson’s include the James Belushi-led comedy action feature K-911, the Al Pacino-starrer 88 Minutes, and the story for 2 Fast 2 Furious. With Gunner, Thompson returns to the genre he’s long called home, delivering another explosive script filled with plenty of quippy one-liners - particularly from Freeman’s character.

You can check out the trailer for Gunner above and see it in select Regal Cinemas Theaters and on digital on August 16.