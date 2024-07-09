The Big Picture Gunner, starring Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth, premieres on digital and select theaters on August 16.

The action-packed thriller follows war veteran Colonel Lee Gunner as he rescues his kidnapped sons from a violent gang.

Directed by Dimitri Logothetis and written by Gary Scott Thompson, the film features a star-studded cast and promises high-stakes action.

Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal the teaser trailer and key art for the upcoming action-packed thriller Gunner, which is set to be available on digital and in select theaters on August 16 and stars Academy Award Winner Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth, known for his roles in Next Goal Wins and HBO’s Westworld. Gunner follows the story of war veteran Colonel Lee Gunner, who embarks on a camping trip with his two sons and their uncle Jon, hoping to reconnect after spending years on the battlefield. The peaceful retreat quickly turns perilous when Jon accidentally triggers a tripwire, setting off an explosion that alerts a violent biker gang involved in a large-scale drug operation.

Unbeknownst to the gang, Gunner's elite combat skills pose a formidable threat. As the bikers are taken down one by one, the situation escalates when the boys, in search of help, fall into the hands of Dobbs, the son of Kendric Ryker, the imprisoned kingpin behind the drug ring. With his family in grave danger, Colonel Gunner launches a relentless assault to rescue his sons, leading to a climactic confrontation with Ryker. In the world of Gunner, crossing Colonel Gunner is a fatal mistake.

Meet the Cast of 'Gunner'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Freeman, a legendary figure in Hollywood, brings his unparalleled gravitas to the role of the villain, Kendrick Ryker. With a career spanning over five decades, Freeman has delivered unforgettable performances in films such as The Shawshank Redemption, Se7en, and Million Dollar Baby, for which he won an Academy Award. Freeman's involvement in Gunner promises to bring depth and intensity to the character of a war-hardened veteran.

Hemsworth joins Freeman as Lee Gunner, the title character. Hemsworth has steadily built an impressive resume with standout roles in both television and film. He gained significant recognition for his portrayal of Ashley Stubbs in HBO’s critically acclaimed series Westworld. In Gunner, Hemsworth's character becomes an integral part of the high-stakes story that unfolds. Also part of the cast are the likes of Joseph Baena, Sean Rogers, Gene Danta, and Maurice P. Kerry.

The movie is written by Gary Scott Thompson, one of the creators of the high-octane Fast and Furious franchise. The film is directed by Dimitri Logothetis, best known for directing films like Kickboxer: Retaliation, Jiu Jitsu and Wings of the Dragon.

Prepare for a thrilling ride when Gunner hits digital platforms and select theaters on August 16. Stay tuned to Collider for more.