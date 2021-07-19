How also reveals what went into creating the cool slow-motion tracking shot in the third act.

With Gunpowder Milkshake now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with director Navot Papushado’s about making his action-packed and violent thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Gunpowder Milkshake follows Sam (Karen Gillan), the daughter of an elite assassin, Scarlet (Lena Headey), who is forced to fight the shadowy organization that raised and trained her to follow in her mother's footsteps. Sam is forced to reunite with her mother and a new group of assassins when a job goes south and she chooses to protect one of her targets. The all-star cast also features Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Chloe Coleman, Paul Giamatti, Ralph Ineson, Adam Nagaitis, and Freya Allan.

During the interview, Papushado talked about giving each character their own color scheme, working with his all-star cast, how he crafted the cool slow-motion tracking shot in the third act, why he wanted some of the shots to be completely in focus, what it was like directing Michelle Yeoh, and how he’d love to make a western or a 70s heist movie.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and I’ve listed exactly what we talked about below.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino on ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ and Working with a Mostly Female Cast

Navot Papushado:

If he could get the financing for any project what would he make and why?

How each character in Gunpowder Milkshake has their own color.

Landing the great cast.

On what day of filming did he take a step back and realize I’m directing Michelle Yeoh?

Crafting the cool slow-motion tracking shot in the 3rd act.

Keeping everything in focus in some of the shots.

Image via Netflix

Share Share Tweet Email

Karen Gillan on ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’, How Nebula Will be Very Different in ‘What If…?’ and Teases the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Script Plus, why she loves Taika Waititi’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ script.

Read Next

Steve Weintraub (9331 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub