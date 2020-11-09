First ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Images Reveal a Killer Cast Led by Karen Gillan

STX Films has released the first images from the forthcoming Gunpowder Milkshake. STX scooped up Gunpowder Milkshake, which stars Karen Gillan and Lena Headey, back in February. Since then, all has been quiet on the Milkshake front with no big news or previews of what audiences can expect to see in the action-thriller which hearkens back to action thrillers like Kingsman: The Secret Service and Wanted. Directed and co-written by Navot Papushado (Big Bad Wolves), Gunpowder Milkshake follows Sam (Gillan), the daughter of an elite assassin, Scarlet (Headey), who is forced to fight the shadowy organization that raised and trained her to follow in her mother’s footsteps. Sam is forced to reunite with her mother and a new group of assassins when a job goes south and she chooses to protect one of her targets.

Today, STX has finally ended the dry spell and shared three new Gunpowder Milkshake images which put the cast of the movie front and center. Among the most intriguing of the trio is an image teasing the lethal outfit known as “The Librarians”: Florence (Michelle Yeoh), Anna May (Angela Bassett), and Madeleine (Carla Gugino). The Librarians are allies of Scarlet’s and despite sporting the general color scheme of Aurora’s fairy godmothers in Sleeping Beauty, this trio of killers doesn’t strike me as the type that plays nice. Other images include a preview of Scarlet, who seems to be having a covert rendezvous over a milkshake (natch) and Sam, who stands at the ready as she guards her young charge, Emily (Chloe Coleman).

Additional Gunpowder Milkshake cast includes Paul Giamatti, Ralph Ineson (The Witch), Adam Nagaitis (The Terror), and Freya Allan (The Witcher). Gunpowder Milkshake is co-written by Papushado and Ehud Lavski. Producers on Gunpowder Milkshake include Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman.

Gunpowder Milkshake has yet to receive a release date. In the meantime, you can check out the three new images and the official synopsis for this badass action movie below. For more, check out our 2021 movie release calendar.

Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl – Emily (Chloe Coleman). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates: The Librarians (Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.