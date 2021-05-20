Netflix is continuing its campaign to keep your butts at home by announcing the release date of Gunpowder Milkshake, which will be released in July according to the film's new poster. Having acquired the U.S. distribution rights from STX Entertainment, Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake is poised to become one of the highlights of an already highly competitive summer, thanks to the outstanding cast including Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti.

Gunpowder Milkshake is an action thriller that covers three generations of assassinations coming together to aid a mother-daughter assassin duo over the course of one night. To hammer that point home, the poster features the childhood visual marker of milkshake with its cherry being run through with a bullet. The plot and the poster definitely give me Nicholas Cage/Chloë Grace Moretz vibes from Kick-Ass, one hell of a father-daughter assassin team live up to.

The film is directed by Navot Papushado, best known for his horror features like Rabies, Big Bad Wolves and ABCs of Death 2. Gunpowder Milkshake will give audiences a great chance to see how Papushado fares with the action genre, as he’s certainly making a push in that direction. He is credited as one of the screenwriters of Till Death, an upcoming crime drama starring Jason Sudeikis, Evangeline Lilly, and Mike Colter.

It's also great to see Gillan receive more starring roles, as she plays the mother of the mother-daughter assassin team. She’s currently attached to star in another action flick called Shelly, which has a more comedic lean as a former social outcast turned assassin who returns home with an assignment to kill her old bully (Collider notably describes it as Barry meets Mean Girls). But Marvel fans never fear, Gillan will obviously be returning as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Gunpowder Milkshake premieres on Netflix on July 14. Check out the poster below.

