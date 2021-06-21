Netflix has released a new set of character posters for Gunpowder Milkshake, the upcoming action film that puts a group of killer ladies against a dangerous assassins organization called The Firm. The new set of posters tease the beautiful and dangerous clash that’s set to happen this July with bright colors and powerful women.

The first two posters feature Sam (Karen Gillan) and Scarlet (Lena Headey), the daughter-mother assassin duo that gets reunited to save the life of eight-year-old Emily (Chloe Coleman). Sam has two pistols in her hands, while Scarlet is ready to pull the trigger of a shotgun. Next, we have Madeleine (Carla Gugino) holding an ax, Anna May (Angela Bassett) with two hammers, and Florence (Michelle Yeoh) with some mean chains. The three Librarians form a group of arms dealers who use a library to hide their dirty business. Finally, the last poster assembles the whole team, with the movie’s logo written in neon lights. This is definitely a dangerous group, and it’s easy to see The Firm won’t even know what hits them when they send their assassins after these gals.

Image via STX Films

RELATED:‌ New ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Trailer Teams Up Karen Gillan and Lena Headey in Bullet-Ridden Action

Like a combination of John Wick and Kill Bill, Gunpowder Milkshake is the next action-packed Netflix Original Film to hit the streaming giant. Gunpowder Milkshake’s cast also includes Paul Giamatti as The Firm’s leader, Ralph Ineson, Adam Nagaitis, and Michael Smiley.

Directed by Navot Papushado from a script he co-wrote with Ehud Lavski, Gunpowder Milkshake is coming to Netflix for United States viewers on July 14. Check out the new posters and film synopsis below.

“Sam was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet, an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl - Emily. With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians. These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.”

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ ‘John Wick’ Spinoff Series ‘The Continental’ Will Focus on a Young Winston, Have 90-Minute Episodes

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Matrix 4': Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & More Red pill or blue pill? It’s time to go down the rabbit hole one more time.

Read Next