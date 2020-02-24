STXfilms Buys ‘Gunpowder Milkshake,’ Your New Favorite Star-Studded Action Epic

STXfilms is fast becoming one of my favorite film distributors of late, their stock-in-trade seeming to be “original mid-budget genre flicks with stars who are more than eager to sink their teeth in juicier-than-usual material.” And their latest acquisition, as reported by Deadline, looks to be another notch in their delightful belt. At the European Film Market in Berlin, STX bought the distribution rights for Gunpowder Milkshake, a star-studded action film that reads a little like the cross between two previous STX works: Hustlers and The Gentlemen.

Gunpowder Milkshake stars Karen Gillan (the MCU’s Nebula) and Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) as an estranged daughter/mother pair of assassins who decide to work together to destroy a male-dominated crime syndicate they used to work for. Along the way, they meet a litany of other dope-as-hell female action heroes: Angela Bassett (Mission: Impossible — Fallout), Carla Gugino (Sin City), and Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon). The film’s cast also includes Chloe Coleman (My Spy) and Paul Giamatti (Shoot ‘Em Up).

The film is directed by Israeli filmmaker Navot Papushado (Big Bad Wolves), making his English-language debut. He co-wrote the screenplay alongside Ehud Lavski. StudioCanal financed the film, and their CEO Anna Marsh had this to say:

Gunpowder Milkshake has found the perfect domestic distributor in STX. Produced by our good partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman, this ambitious, high-octane action film boasts a top-class lineup of kick-ass and smart female talent who promise to light up audiences worldwide. Adam Fogelson and the team at STX has delivered time and again in this genre with hits such as Hustlers and more recently The Gentleman. Partnering with them on Gunpowder Milkshake will allow us to scale a first-class campaign firmly positioning our film as an event.

I am beyond excited for this film — the cast is unreal, the director’s earlier films are eye-opening standouts, the premise is fun as heck, and the distributor has quite the track record. As of yet there’s no release date, but we’ll keep you posted.

