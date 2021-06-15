Gunpowder Milkshake receives another action-packed trailer that shows Karen Gillan is not alone on her bullet-ridden adventure. The upcoming film arrives next month in the U.S. on Netflix on July 14.

Gillan’s Sam leads the bloody footage alongside Lena Headey, who co-stars in the production as Sam's mother that gets in on the action as well. When Sam chooses to protect a young girl named Emily (Chloe Coleman), the fierce assassin ends up at the end up on the wrong side of her ruthless employer, The Firm. This forces her to confront her past in order to survive, reuniting her with the long-lost mother and teaming up with the three Librarians, played by Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, and Michelle Yeoh, who are seen in the trailer kicking ass and assisting Gillan along the way.

Paul Giamatti serves as the film’s main antagonist Nathan, the leader of The Firm, while Ralph Ineson, Adam Nagaitis, and Michael Smiley form part of the supporting cast. Behind the camera, Navot Papushado (Big Bad Wolves) directs a script he co-wrote with Ehud Lavski.

Gunpowder Milkshake is coming to Netflix for U.S. viewers on July 14. Check out the new Gunpowder Milkshake trailer and read the film's synopsis below.

Sam was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet, an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl - Emily. With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians. These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.

