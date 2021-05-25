Gunpowder Milkshake finally has a trailer, which brings three generations of assassins together in an explosive night. Starring Lena Headey and Karen Gillan as a mother-daughter assassin duo, the trailer gives us a lot of John Wick feels, with the promise of another epic action film getting to Netflix this July.

The trailer introduces us to the story’s basics, as Gillan’s Sam gets into a library that doubles down as a center of operations for female assassins. Sam is trying to get her hands over some weapons in order to get a new job done. The new job, however, goes sideways when Sam takes pity on eight-year-old Emily (Chloe Coleman), forcing the assassin to defend the child against her deadly employer. To survive, Sam needs to reach out to her mother, Scarlet (Headey), the founder of a sisterhood of assassins.

The trailer gives us a peek at the three Librarians, part of the assassins’ sisterhood, played by Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino and Michelle Yeoh. We also get to see Paul Giamatti as Nathan, the head of The Firm the sisterhood needs to take down in order to keep the child safe. With some amazing set pieces teased, Gunpowder Milkshake promises some memorable action scenes for lovers of gunfights.

You can read Gunpowder Milkshake’s synopsis right here:

“Sam was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet, an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl - Emily. With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians. These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.”

Directed by Navot Papushado from a script he co-wrote with Ehud Lavski, Gunpowder Milkshake is coming to Netflix for U.S. viewers on July 14, getting to theaters internationally this Summer.

Check out the explosive trailer below:

