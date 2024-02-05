The Big Picture Gunpowder is a compelling period drama that brings to life the notorious Gunpowder Plot and other events in British history.

The miniseries depicts the horrors and motivations of the characters involved in the failed plot to blow up the House of Parliament.

The real events and characters portrayed in Gunpowder continue to influence British traditions and are deserving of being retold.

A period drama with a solid foundation in history would alone make for a compelling watch. Add to the recipe Game of Thrones favorite Kit Harington and there will be enough to sink your teeth into for a few hours. HBO’s Gunpowder does all this and more by taking viewers through some of the most notorious events in British history, including the infamous Gunpowder Plot. The three-part British historical drama television miniseries focuses on the foiled attempts of a group of British Catholics, which included Harington’s direct descendant Robert Catesby (portrayed by Harington), to blow up the House of Parliament on its opening day. Gunpowder focuses on a true story, parts of which continue to influence the traditions of current-day Britain.

The lore of the Gunpowder Plot, brought to life in bloody and gory fashion by the HBO miniseries, is one that many Britishers are familiar with. Episode 1 of Gunpowder attempts to give key insights into the turn of events that culminated ultimately in a failed attempt by the Catholics who wished to put an end to the unruly reign of King James I as a punishment for his persecution of the Catholics, as captured in the miniseries. Through a gut-wrenching depiction of the horrors that transpired in England in one of the darkest periods of the country, the first episode not only contextualizes the setting of the miniseries but also helps establish the motivations of the characters who are closely followed in the remaining story.

gunpowder Robert Catesby leads Guy Fawkes a group of English Catholic traitors plan to blow up the Palace Of Westminster and kill King James I in the infamous Gunpowder Plot. Release Date December 18, 2017 Creator Ronan Bennett, Kit Harington, Daniel West Cast Kit Harington , Mark Gatiss , Peter Mullan , Liv Tyler , Shaun Dooley , David Bamber , Simon Kunz , Andy Lucas Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

The Violence in 'Gunpowder' Is Inspired by Real Events

In Gunpowder, Mark Gatiss plays the role of the 1st Earl of Salisbury, Robert Cecil, who ends up becoming the primary force that resists the moves of Harington’s Catesby and his group of co-conspirators wishing to inspire a change of rule. Throughout the miniseries, Robert Cecil is seen scheming and plotting to persecute the Catholics while yielding a heavy influence on the decisions made by King James I. In fact, Robert Cecil played a key role in the transition from Queen Elizabeth I to King James I taking the throne of England. Although the Protestant King was expected to be more tolerant of the Catholics, the latter quickly realized that their persecution was a never-ending ordeal. In Gunpowder, this persecution is mainly captured through the public execution of Lady Dorothy Dibdale (Sian Webber in Gunpowder), who’s crushed by putting weights on top of her body. Quickly after, a Jesuit priest was hanged and quartered, a common punishment during the period, according to on-set consultant John Cooper’s interview with The Times.

According to TIME, Lady Dorothy may be inspired by a Catholic martyr who endured a similar fate nearly twenty years before the events of Gunpowder. Robert Catesby’s witnessing of Lady Dorothy’s execution becomes the primary infliction point for his later actions and plans to blow up the House of Lords, according to Gunpowder. Educated at Oxford University, Catesby remained committed to the Catholic Church despite the persecution of the Catholics across England. Per Royal Museums Greenwich, the plan for the Gunpowder Plot originated in the mind of Catesby who started putting together a team to put his plan into motion. As found out by Cecil in Gunpowder, Catesby’s plan included putting James I’s daughter Princess Elizabeth as the puppet queen after blowing up the House of Lords on the opening day of the House of Parliament, which ultimately ended up being November 5, 1605.

What Was Guy Fawkes' Role in the Gunpowder Plot?

Many of the true events, as they happened, are captured in the three episodes of the HBO miniseries. In 1603, Catesby helped organize a mission to Spain to appeal to the king of Spain, Philip III. Thomas Wintour (played by Edward Holcroft), Thomas Percy (played by Daniel West), and Jack Wright (played by Luke Neal) were some of the initial members of the group (via Royal Museums Greenwich). In the coming days, more devout Catholics joined the cause, including one of the most famous names associated with the Gunpowder plot – Guy Fawkes (played by Tom Cullen).

Guy Fawkes had been part of the Spanish war against the Dutch Protestants and had previous experience in handling gunpowder, according to Historic Royal Palaces. The conspirators decided to use Thomas Percy’s connections with the Earl of Northumberland to gain access to a building close to the Prince’s Chamber. Under the pseudonym “John Johnson,” Guy Fawkes took control of the building, according to Weidenfeld and Nicolson’s 1976 book Gunpowder Treason and Plot. A cellar beneath the House of Lords was used as the storage location for the gunpowder brought in by the conspirators. As per Antonia Fraser’s The Gunpowder Plot: Terror and Faith in 1605, Fawkes was handed the responsibility of lighting the fuse before escaping across the Thames.

Why Did the Gunpowder Plot Fail?

In Gunpowder, it’s shown that a mysterious letter sent to Lord Monteagle (played by Sean Rigby), the brother-in-law of the conspirator Francis Tresham, ended up spoiling the plot. With the letter aimed at preventing Monteagle from attending the parliament opening, the letter ended up exposing the elaborate plan built by Catesby and Catholic peers. Soon enough, the letter and its content reached King James I who was quick to order a search of the houses of the parliament. During the initial search, Fawkes was intercepted by the guards, but he was let go when Fawkes informed the guards that the firewood belonged to Thomas Percy. However, when the guards conducted another thorough search, Fawkes was arrested and the huge amount of gunpowder hidden within the cellar was found.

As shown in Gunpowder, Fawkes initially maintained the stance that he acted alone, but ended up revealing the details of the conspirators upon being exposed to harsh torture. As per Fraser’s book, Catesby still wanted to proceed with the possibility of an armed rebellion, which ultimately ended up in the last stand at Holbeche House, the home of one of the remaining members. In the end, Sir Richard Walsh, the Sheriff of Worcestershire, and his company of 200 men arrived outside Catesby’s final fort on November 8. Catesby and Percy died of a single shot, with the remaining four present at the site being arrested.

What Happened to the Conspirators Behind the Gunpowder Plot?

The confessions of the arrested conspirators helped connect more people to the foiled plot, including the Catholic priest Henry Garnet (played by Peter Mullan), who learned about the plot from Father Oswald Tesimond. According to Alan Haynes’s book The Gunpowder Plot: Faith in Rebellion, Catesby had confessed his plan to Tesimond, who in turn revealed the same to Garnet. Eventually, all surviving conspirators were brutally executed after being found guilty of treason. Notably, Catesby and Percy’s bodies were exhumed and decapitated posthumously, per Fraser.

The events preceding and following the failed Gunpowder Plot have continued to influence British life for decades, with November 5 celebrated as Guy Fawkes Night. The tradition of lighting bonfires has evolved out of these celebrations of the failure of the plot. Throughout the three episodes, Gunpowder highlights various other details surrounding the individuals depicted in the miniseries. King James I’s bisexuality and the escape of Catholic priest John Gerard (played by Robert Emms) in Episode 2 are some of the details taken from real life. While Gunpowder does a great job of capturing the dark times in which it is set, it’s the horrifyingly true nature of the real events that makes the tale of the Gunpowder Plot one deserving to be retold in the HBO miniseries.

