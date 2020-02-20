Watch Samara Weaving Chase Daniel Radcliffe with a Rocket Launcher in ‘Guns Akimbo’ Clip

Guns Akimbo, an early front-runner for the Greatest Motion Picture Ever Created Oscar, is due in select theaters next Friday, and Saban Films is getting an early start on celebrating their inevitable awards season sweep with a new clip.

The movie stars Daniel Radcliffe as Miles, a simpering video game developer thoroughly allergic to conflict, who suddenly finds himself thrown into the middle of an illegal livestream death-match with pistols bolted to each of his hands. He’s getting hunted down by the match’s top killer, Nix (Samara Weaving), a tatted-up sociopath armed with a cartoonish arsenal.

In the clip, Miles has clearly just woken up to this nightmare and is doing his able-bodied best to flee through a park in a pair of oversized bear slippers while keeping his gun-hands hidden in the pockets of his bathrobe. He’s also in his underwear, because having handguns fused to your palms makes it difficult to put on most articles of clothing, most notably pants. Nix is in hot pursuit with a got damn rocket launcher, forcing Miles to dive inside a car driven by his friend Nova (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to try and escape.

The movie has a great B-movie feel to it, echoing John Carpenter films and classic over-the-top action-comedy schlock like The Running Man. Plus, Weaving has been crushing it lately in the realm of slapstick horror, and there is nothing I respect more in this world than every single decision Radcliffe has made in his post-Harry Potter career. Check out the clip below. Guns Akimbo hits select theaters and VOD February 28.