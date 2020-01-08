Daniel Radcliffe‘s glorious streak of not giving a single solitary fuck about expectations since playing Harry Potter continues in Guns Akimbo, the action-comedy from writer/director Jason Lei Howden (Deathgasm) co-starring Samara Weaving that I’ve been frantically dying to see since its TIFF 2019 debut. Finally, Saban Films has announced a limited theatrical release date: February 28, 2020.
Here’s the film’s official synopsis, which is simply *chef’s kiss*:
Miles’ (Daniel Radcliffe) nerdy existence as a video game developer takes a dramatic turn when he inadvertently gets caught up as the next contestant with SKIZM, an underground gang live-streaming real-life death matches. While Miles excels at running away from everything, that won’t help him outlast Nix (Samara Weaving), a killer at the top of her game.
After the blood-soaked, near-perfect trio that is Mayhem, The Babysitter, and Ready or Not, I’m already pretty much on board with anything Samara Weaving decides to do. Guns Akimbo seems to fit right in that balls-out horror-comedy wheelhouse, and I’m not just talking about those set photos that came out a while back of Daniel Radcliffe just going hog-shit insane in a bathrobe with pistols bolted to his hands.
Collider Video’s horror maestro Perri Nemiroff caught the flick back at TIFF 2019 and called it “super ambitious, irresistibly flashy and well worth the wait.” For more on the film, make sure to check out Perri’s full review, along with our in-depth interview with Samara Weaving and chat with the cast and Howden. Stay tuned for trailer news, which cannot be far behind now that we’ve got a release date.