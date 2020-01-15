‘Guns Akimbo’ Trailer Sees Daniel Radcliffe in a Pantsless Deathmatch with Samara Weaving

Madman Films has released the first trailer for Guns Akimbo, the genuinely insane-looking action-comedy in which Daniel Radcliffe gets chased around an illegal deathmatch by a gothed-out Samara Weaving. Oh, and Daniel Radcliffe has guns bolted to his hands and is not wearing pants for a good portion of the footage. There is no discernible difference between doing cocaine and watching this trailer but I can guarantee the trailer is cheaper.
Here are the actual plot details of Guns Akimbo, for the uninitiated: Radcliffe stars as Miles, an extremely online game developer who runs afoul of the maniacal mastermind behind the underground fight club known as Skizm. Forced against his will into the live-streamed fight for his life, Miles must avoid the game’s number one killer, Nix (Weaving).
Check out the trailer below. Written and directed by Jason Lei Howden (Deathgasm), Guns Akimbo opens in limited release on February 28.
Here is the official synopsis for Guns Akimbo:
Nerdy video game developer (Daniel Radcliffe) is a little too fond of stirring things up on the internet with his caustic, prodding, and antagonizing comments. One night, he makes the mistake of drunkenly dropping an inflammatory barb on a broadcast of Skizm, an illegal death-match fight club streamed live to the public. In response, Riktor (Ned Dennehy), the maniacal mastermind behind the channel, decides to force Miles’ hand (or hands, as it were) and have him join the “fun.” Miles wakes to find heavy pistols bolted into his bones, and learns Nix (Samara Weaving), the trigger-happy star of Skizm, is his first opponent
–
Gleefully echoing elements of Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the Purge franchise, and videogames like Mortal Kombat, Guns Akimbo is hilariously dark, viciously violent, and potentially — chillingly — prescient. Director Jason Lei Howden (Deathgasm) foretells of a future that may soon await us: drone-captured live feeds, UFC-like competitions pushed to an extreme, and online streaming platforms used for gladiatorial entertainment all around the world. As Miles navigates the underworld of Skizm, the stakes — and the ratings — have never been higher.