‘Guns Akimbo’ Trailer Sees Daniel Radcliffe in a Pantsless Deathmatch with Samara Weaving

Madman Films has released the first trailer for Guns Akimbo, the genuinely insane-looking action-comedy in which Daniel Radcliffe gets chased around an illegal deathmatch by a gothed-out Samara Weaving. Oh, and Daniel Radcliffe has guns bolted to his hands and is not wearing pants for a good portion of the footage. There is no discernible difference between doing cocaine and watching this trailer but I can guarantee the trailer is cheaper.

Here are the actual plot details of Guns Akimbo, for the uninitiated: Radcliffe stars as Miles, an extremely online game developer who runs afoul of the maniacal mastermind behind the underground fight club known as Skizm. Forced against his will into the live-streamed fight for his life, Miles must avoid the game’s number one killer, Nix (Weaving).

Check out the trailer below. Written and directed by Jason Lei Howden (Deathgasm), Guns Akimbo opens in limited release on February 28.

Here is the official synopsis for Guns Akimbo: