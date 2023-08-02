The Big Picture Netflix debuted the trailer for Guns & Gulaabs, an original Indian series with a mix of violence and romance inspired by old Bollywood films.

The show reunites creators Raj & D.K. with actor Rajkummar Rao and features offbeat humor, chase sequences, and shootouts.

Guns & Gulaabs, set in the '90s, follows a mechanic, a gang heir, and a cop-turned-agent-of-chaos in a world of power struggles and revenge plots.

Netflix on Wednesday debuted the trailer for one of its biggest Indian series this year, the genre-bending Guns & Gulaabs, from creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. More popularly known as Raj & D.K., the filmmakers are making their Netflix debut with this show, after a string of hit projects with Prime Video. Unlike a few of Netflix’s other major Indian series this year — Class and Rana Naidu, both of which were remakes — Guns & Gulaabs is a wholly original story, albeit massively inspired by old Bollywood films.

The word “gulaab” means “rose” in Hindi, Urdu and other Middle Eastern languages. This alludes to the mixture of violence and romance seen in the trailer. It could also be a reference to the iconic rock band Guns N' Roses, considering the show’s mid-90s setting. Guns & Gulaabs reunites Raj & D.K. with actor Rajkummar Rao, who’d best be known to Western audiences for his supporting role in the Oscar-nominated film The White Tiger. They previously worked together on the horror comedy Stree, which Raj & D.K. produced and co-wrote.

Rao plays a smalltime mechanic named Tipu, who finds himself embroiled in a gang war that also involves the rich scion of a drug operation, a hitman who appears to have modeled his appearance on the Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, and a police officer whose morals may or not be easily bent. BAFTA nominee Adarsh Gourav (also The White Tiger) stars as Chota Ganchi, the heir to a criminal empire, and the heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan plays the idealistic cop. Gulshan Devaiah appears as the assassin. Stylistically similar to the wave of popular potboilers that swept Bollywood over two decades ago, Guns & Gulaabs features heaps of Raj & D.K.'s signature offbeat humor. At one point, Tipu and his buddy argue over whose bullet killed a goon. Later, they appear to have a dance-off in the middle of a field. Tipu also brags about murdering a man with a spanner, while Chota Ganchi, whom Gourav seems to be playing like a trust fund baby, hurts himself while eating a lick lolly.

Image via Netflix

Raj & D.K. Are Stars in Their Own Right

We also get a glimpse of a bunch of different chase sequences and shootouts that have become a staple of Raj & D.K.’s work. Credited in the trailer as “the one and only dynamic duo,” they also serve as directors and co-writers on the show. After a successful career as theatrical filmmakers, Raj & D.K. pivoted to streaming and haven’t looked back since. Their most popular creation remains Prime Video’s spy comedy series The Family Man, whose universe they expanded earlier this year with the crime comedy series Farzi, also for Prime Video. They’re now working on the Indian spinoff of Prime Video’s big-budget spy franchise Citadel.

Also starring T.J. Bhanu and the late Satish Kaushik, Guns & Gulaabs will debut on Netflix on August 18. You can watch the trailer here, and read the synopsis down below.