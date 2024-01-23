The Big Picture Gunslinger subverts traditional Western tropes with its powerful leading women, complex moral conflicts, and unexpected plot twists.

The film's ending is filled with interwoven characters, violence, and a tragic love story, leaving audiences questioning their understanding of love and justice in the Wild West.

Roger Corman's dedication to creating strong female characters in his films, including Gunslinger, showcases his commitment to subverting genre expectations and exploring new perspectives on justice and relationships.

The classic Western often features a Stetson-hat-clad male hero with a moral compass pointing only in two directions. This hero could be an outlaw on a redemption curve, a lawman, a frontier homesteader, or an ordinary man in the Old West facing adversity. These men may be flawed but are inherently good, and their enemies are typically easy to identify. If the villains hold similar titles as the heroes, they are portrayed as corrupt. Alternatively, they might be bandits or a hostile group. In this same setup, women are assigned roles like tending to hearths, acting as saloon sirens, and pouring whiskey for gunslingers. The narrative usually revolves around a moral plot that prompts the bad guys to take an offending action, and the good guys to chase them down. This inevitably leads to a showdown in a violent conclusion, often in a costly, intense gunfight. However, occasionally, something occurs that disrupts this familiar pattern.

In 1939, John Ford's Stagecoach demonstrated that the Western genre could be as polished and captivating as other movie genres, elevating it on the pop culture chart. Nearly three decades later, when audiences grew weary of the genre's normalized and romanticized tropes, Sergio Leone revolutionized Westerns with the Spaghetti Western sub-genre. His films, such as The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly and Once Upon a Time in the West, not only revitalized the genre but also left a lasting impact on future Western films. Amid these transformations, a much lesser-known, low-budget film, Gunslinger, directed by Roger Corman in 1956, played a role in subverting Western norms. The film's casting, plotline twists, and especially its ending were game-changers in the evolving genre.

Gunslinger After her husband is gunned down, Rose Hood takes his place temporarily as Marshal of a small Western town. Release Date June 15, 1956 Director Roger Corman Cast John Ireland , Beverly Garland , Allison Hayes , Jonathan Haze Runtime 83 minutes Main Genre Western

What's 'Gunslinger' About?

Gunslinger is set in the rugged backdrop of the post-Civil War West where tragedy strikes Rose Hood (Beverly Garland) when her husband, Marshal Scott Hood (William Scallert), is murdered while she delivers him a late-night meal. Grief turns to an immediate steely resolve as Rose, a far cry from typical Western heroines, picks up a rifle and takes down one of her husband's killers. Garland's portrayal of Rose is a woman in control, a skilled gunslinger who seizes power and embarks on a relentless mission for vengeance. She kills on the spot the second killer who strangely shows up at her husband's funeral and she strong-arms the mayor into appointing her temporary marshal, determined to find the masterminds behind her husband's death.

However, Gunslinger's initial pursuit of justice morphs into a complex conflict between two strong-willed women. Rose, desperately clinging to the tattered remnants of law and order, finds herself on the brink of vigilante justice — fatally hunting down anyone breaking the law. In that obsession, she crosses paths with Erica (Allison Hayes), another powerful woman driven by an insatiable ambition for wealth in the emerging western frontier. Gambling on the future route of the railroad, Erica invests heavily in strategically positioned land and in the process sees Rose as an obstacle to her potential fortune. In a cruel irony, Erica hires the enigmatic gunslinger, Cane (John Ireland), to eliminate Rose. Unbeknownst to her, there is already a forbidden romance between Rose and Cane. Among the active participants in this twisted relationship are Jake (Jonathan Hayes), a jealous love interest of Erica's, and the mayor (Martin Kingsley), who also has a bone to chew with Cane. It's this complex constellation of conflicting loyalties that builds up to one of the most shocking endings in the genre.

The Ending of 'Gunslinger' Will Leave You Reeling

Gunslinger's ending is a web of interwoven characters and unexpected violence that will leave you questioning everything you know about Westerns. John Ireland's Cane, hired by Erica to eliminate Rose, falls in love with his target. Erica, upon discovering their love affair, reneges on their agreement to delay Rose's death, demanding immediate execution. In a textbook ruthless temptress move, Erica uses old-school tactics such as inebriation and sexual advances to convince Cane. Jake, Erica's jealous friend-zoned admirer, witnesses this and flies into a rage, violently confronting Erica, who angrily promises to kill him herself. Heartbroken, Jake rushes to rat out Erica and Cane to Rose. Meanwhile, Rose is aware of Cane's burning desire for revenge against the mayor, whom Cane blames for his brothers' deaths after a Civil War betrayal. To prevent bloodshed, Rose pleads with Cane to spare the mayor. However, before she can ensure the mayor's safety, Erica's vengeful former employees corner Rose and nearly hang her. Cane, arriving just in time, saves Rose but eventually kills the mayor and his wife despite his promise to her. Further chaos ensues when Jake, eager to eliminate Cane, confronts him, only to be killed by his target. Erica, witnessing this, stands by Cane's side, offering self-defense testimony to Rose upon her arrival. Then, in a shocking move, Erica attempts to take matters into her own hands, drawing her gun on Rose. Before she can pull the trigger, Cane fatally shoots Erica.

Faced with an agonizing choice, Rose finds herself torn between love and duty. Does she apprehend Cane, who saved her life twice but whose actions defy the law, or does allow her heart to override her oath as a temporary marshal? She opts for the latter and the two lovebirds engage in a shoot-out, with Cane intentionally missing his target, and his reward is getting "shot in the hat" ( as it was ridiculed in an episode of Mystery Science Theater 3000, referencing how Ireland's hat comes off his head when he is shot by Garland.). Gunslinger's final showdown, riddled with moral quandaries and unexpected bloodshed, leaves audiences grappling with the film's subversion of traditional Western tropes and the enduring power of love, vengeance, and self-preservation in the face of death and chaos.

In Roger Corman: Interviews, the Gunslinger director is quoted saying, "My Texas distributor arrived in the city where I was filming and asked me how it was going. I told him that I thought that it was good but that there was too much violence and passion, and he answered, "Roger, I’ve been in this business for forty years, and you’ve been in it for just two. Let me tell you that no one has ever made a film with too much passion and violence." So I pressed on. Everyone was dying. At the end of the film half of the city was dead."

Roger Corman Subverts the Western Genre with Strong Leading Women In 'Gunslinger'

Roger Corman, the "King of Cult," built a reputation for subversive B-movies, and a recurring thread in his early 1950s films is his deliberate creation of strong leading women who defy Western archetypes. In his 1955 Apache Woman, he centers the story around a formidable female warrior and skilled strategist whose charm sparks conflict and unexpected alliances. Three years later, She Gods of Shark Reef transports us to a female-led society where Corman's male protagonists navigate a matriarchal world. Even when exploring the depths of despair in The Undead, Corman crafts a determined female protagonist striving for redemption. In Gunslinger, this trend culminates in a clash between two powerful women with conflicting moralities, showcasing Corman's continued dedication to subverting genre expectations through complex female characters.

Corman's Rose embodies the spirit of the independent, self-reliant woman gaining prominence in post-Civil War America. Rose is the "New Woman" in the Old West who is skilled with a rifle and unafraid to confront danger, she stands as a beacon of defiance in this lawless frontier. In fact, according to Deborah Del Vecchio's biography Beverly Garland: Her Life and Career, Garland considers Rose the first female marshal in a Western film, defying genre conventions and claiming a seat at the decision-making table of her community. Vecchio quotes Garland saying, "I could never resist a plum role like a lady marshal in a genre that would never have considered such a gender reversal like that before." On the other side of this moral tightrope stands Erica, a steely businesswoman driven by unyielding ambition. Her expansionist schemes rattling feathers in the West and her determination to climb the ladder of success threatened to eclipse everything in its path. Unlike Rose, who wields her power for justice, Erica operates in a morally ambiguous sphere, where there is a thin line between ambition and ruthlessness. This clash between two formidable women, each carving their path in the unforgiving landscape of the West, forms the crux of Gunslinger's compelling narrative.

These complex leading women and their accomplices cross the lines between hero and villain, making the film's twisty ending even more surprising. Torn between duty and romance, assassin and target — entangled in love — go at each other while simultaneously confessing their feelings. This tragic climax evokes the final scene of the once-censored Duel in the Sun, where the protagonists in a forbidden love, fatally shoot each other in the rocky and dusty Wild West, before kissing one last time and slumping into an eternal embrace.

'Three Hours To Kill' Inspired Roger Corman To Make 'Gunslinger'

Image via Columbia Pictures

According to Little Shop of Genres: An interview with Charles B. Griffith, Roger Corman's vision for Gunslinger was heavily influenced by the film-noir classic Three Hours To Kill starring Dana Andrews. The film's themes of betrayal, moral ambiguity, and a desperate race against time resonated with Corman, but he craved a unique twist. He envisioned a Western where the protagonist wasn't an exiled gunslinger seeking redemption, but a resolute female sheriff facing down a web of deceit and her demons. Griffith recalls Corman saying, "I want you to do the same picture but with a woman as the sheriff." This gender-bending twist would not only defy Western conventions but also infuse the narrative with fresh perspectives on justice, vengeance, and the complexities of human relationships.

Roger Corman's Gunslinger, admittedly has its flaws like deserting its central story promise to unravel who killed Rose's husband, but its subversive nature of celebrating strong female characters and an ending with twists and turns that surprise you, leaves you questioning everything you thought you knew about love and justice in the Wild West. Though a low-budget film, Corman is not afraid to tread the path less traveled, and in that journey, he makes a classic that pioneered "Barbies" of the Western movie genre.

Gunslinger is available for streaming on Roku in the US.

